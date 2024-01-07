‌BBL 2023 | Heat extend win-streak after Hurricanes fail to nail humdinger in rain-curtailed affair

In reply, the Hurrianes lost quick wickets as Michael Neser and Xavier Bartlett spit venom with the new ball, reducing the opposition to 22/4 after 3.3 overs. Ben McDermott tried to graft from one end but soon the rain followed and after a brief pause, the play got reduced to a 16-per-side contest with 118 as the revised target for the visitors. The wicketkeeper-batter’s stay was short-lived as Paul Walter got the better of him in the ninth over, leaving the 'canes struggling at 56/5. Tim David (27) and Nikhil Chaudhary entered the fray, dragging the chase to the slog overs with a 46-run sixth wicket stand before the former got dismissed by Spencer Johnson in the third ball of the penultimate over. Chaudhary’s valiant 55 off 38 balls maneuvered the chase to the ultimate over with 13 needed from six deliveries. After piling eight runs from the first couple of balls, Chaudhary was dismissed and the tailenders failed to gather 5 off the final three deliveries, eventually losing by a run.