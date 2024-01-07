IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter erupts as Smriti Mandhana’s gorgeous pick-up six leaves Alyssa Healy in awe
The cricket field has often witnessed moments that have the opposition amused, one of which was caught on camera on Sunday with Alyssa Healy left in awe in the second T20I against India. Smriti Mandhana’s elegant six against Kim Garth inside the powerplay left the Australian captain stunned.
After a dominating victory in the first T20I against Australia, India Women were sent to bat first by captain Alyssa Healy at the toss. Despite early jolts, Smriti Mandhana flayed her elegant strokes with one of them leaving the opposition skipper in awe in the sixth over of the first innings.
Kim Garth, who bagged a couple of early wickets to reduce the hosts to 20/2 after four overs, was taken to the cleaners by Mandhana at the brink of the powerplay. After playing four dot balls against Ashleigh Gardner in the fifth over, Mandhana broke the shackles with a gracious hit to send the ball past the deep square leg fence, leaving the wicketkeeper behind the stumps mesmerized.
On the third ball of the sixth over, Garth dished a full-length delivery at the leg stump line which Mandhana hoicked over the deep square leg region for a huge maximum. It was in the slot for the southpaw and she timed it so neatly that the ball marooned far away from the ropes and into the crowd. Seeing the neatness of the stroke, Australia captain, Healy was stunned and had an expression of awe written all over her face, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
What a shot!
January 7, 2024
Stunned
after that smriti shot pic.twitter.com/87xo45D6fl— s (@_sectumsempra18) January 7, 2024
Wow
Smriti Mandhana has hit her first boundary, and it was against an off-spinner : pic.twitter.com/st9aZ05iNU— Sai (@akakrcb6) January 7, 2024
Kept quite
#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 7, 2024
Australia have done really well to keep Smriti Mandhana quite on the offside, but one on the pads and she times it sweetly for a big six. https://t.co/GVdWP1xvp3 pic.twitter.com/lzYViHZsQu
LOL
Needed to get a move on and Smriti hitting a six as I was typing this 😅— Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) January 7, 2024
Pure class
Pure class @mandhana_smriti 👌— Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) January 7, 2024
Absolutely
6 ball dot kar k ek boundary maar dungi. Sab log khus ho jayenge - Smriti Mandhana— 𝕊ℍ𝕌𝔹ℍ𝔸𝕄🇮🇳 (@CricShub_) January 7, 2024
Gracefull
That is one of the most graceful six I have seen..!! Wowza Smriti..!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥#INDvAUS— Archie (@ArchieMalik5) January 7, 2024
Shot!
Shot smriti 👏#INDvAUS— Dhana karanam (@imdhana_karanam) January 7, 2024
Lovely
Shot smriti woah— tanmay (@StanCric) January 7, 2024