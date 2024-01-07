More Options

IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter erupts as Smriti Mandhana's gorgeous pick-up six leaves Alyssa Healy in awe

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The cricket field has often witnessed moments that have the opposition amused, one of which was caught on camera on Sunday with Alyssa Healy left in awe in the second T20I against India. Smriti Mandhana’s elegant six against Kim Garth inside the powerplay left the Australian captain stunned.

After a dominating victory in the first T20I against Australia, India Women were sent to bat first by captain Alyssa Healy at the toss. Despite early jolts, Smriti Mandhana flayed her elegant strokes with one of them leaving the opposition skipper in awe in the sixth over of the first innings. 

Kim Garth, who bagged a couple of early wickets to reduce the hosts to 20/2 after four overs, was taken to the cleaners by Mandhana at the brink of the powerplay. After playing four dot balls against Ashleigh Gardner in the fifth over, Mandhana broke the shackles with a gracious hit to send the ball past the deep square leg fence, leaving the wicketkeeper behind the stumps mesmerized.

On the third ball of the sixth over, Garth dished a full-length delivery at the leg stump line which Mandhana hoicked over the deep square leg region for a huge maximum. It was in the slot for the southpaw and she timed it so neatly that the ball marooned far away from the ropes and into the crowd. Seeing the neatness of the stroke, Australia captain, Healy was stunned and had an expression of awe written all over her face, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

