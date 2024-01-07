‌IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter erupts as Smriti Mandhana’s gorgeous pick-up six leaves Alyssa Healy in awe

On the third ball of the sixth over, Garth dished a full-length delivery at the leg stump line which Mandhana hoicked over the deep square leg region for a huge maximum. It was in the slot for the southpaw and she timed it so neatly that the ball marooned far away from the ropes and into the crowd. Seeing the neatness of the stroke, Australia captain, Healy was stunned and had an expression of awe written all over her face, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.