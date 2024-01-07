Ranji Trophy | Twitter in awe as Pujara offers stern reminder to national selectors with flawless unbeaten 243

Pujara was dropped from the Indian side after another poor showing in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval in June, following which the Men in Blue have played two Tests each in the Caribbean and South Africa respectively, where Shubman Gill featured in the number three spot. The top-order maestro had only managed one ton on the international stage since the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2018 which forced the selectors to look beyond Pujara who has 103 Test caps to his name. However, Pujara would hope his latest effort would put him back in contention for the upcoming five-match Test series against England beginning January 25 given the national team's struggles with constructing long innings, at least as far as Twitterati was concerned.