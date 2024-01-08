BBL 13 | Hales’ gritty knock in vain as well-rounded Scorchers bounce back with a stellar win against Thunder
The Perth Scorchers bounce back with a seven-wicket victory against the Sydney Thunder in a tricky Sydney Showground Stadium surface. Alex Hales’ fighting 72 went in vain as Zak Crawley teamed up with the middle order to ease the chase while Ashton Agar stunned with career-best BBL figures.
In reply, the Scorchers got off to a steady start as Zak Crawley and Sam Whiteman piled up 43 runs for the opening stand in six overs. After the departure. Stand-in captain, Aaron Hardie entered the fray but struggled to time the ball against the Thunder bowlers. Both batters joined hands and added 44 runs before Nathan McAndrew outsmarted Hardie in the 13th over to make the contest evenly poised. Tanveer Sangha and the medium-pacers kept things tight and did not let runs leak with ease until the 16th over. Subsequently, the tourists opted for the Power Surge and gathered 18 runs for the loss of Crawley at 56-ball 58. But the damage was already done as Josh Phillipe and Laurie Evans chased down the required 13 runs within the final couple of overs with five balls to spare.
The Twitterverse followed the game closely and here's what they expressed:
What are you turning? Red ball would go past slips!
"Send him out to play red ball cricket, he can bowl!"— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2024
We all love leg-spin, and @bhogleharsha liked what he saw from Tanveer Sangha. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/TGwTDF3btm
Good win!
Job done for Perth ✅— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2024
The @ScorchersBBL move up to second in the #BBL13 standings. pic.twitter.com/NikhMYQRWP
Yupe!!!
Slapped!— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2024
Josh Inglis is a powerful man. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/e5DQ4IzgCx
Crawley played a brilliant knock!
No "Zak Crawley I am noticing" tweet from @Parksy17 today , I wonder why that is 🤔😂— Charlie🕷️ (@AFCharlie__) January 8, 2024
Great victory!
@ScorchersBBL won by 7 Wickets. What a Spell Cooper Connolly 3/25 and Ashton Agar 2/6. Well played Zak Crawley 58(56).#BBL13— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 8, 2024
Great knock in vain!
A superb innings from Alex Hales against Perth Scorchers 🔥#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/LjLRe3d1V3— Hashim Hussain (@HashimH22177927) January 8, 2024
Agreed!
good performance player— Malik Tariq (@TariqHu96245079) January 8, 2024
Hope they do it!
Nice Win Hopefully they continue to win the matches— Tanveer Jutt (@TanveerJutt2224) January 8, 2024
What a day for him!
Ashton Agar turning the ball around corners says all you need to know really— Brady (@bradybeer6) January 8, 2024