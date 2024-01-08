Ranji Trophy | Twitter lauds Riyan Parag’s 56-ball ton achieving the feat of second fastest century in Ranji Trophy history
Young people don't always do what they're told, but if they can pull off a heist with their skills and abilities, they are certainly praised. Such was the case with Assam skipper Riyan Parag who created a record of smashing a century in just 56 deliveries against Chhattisgarh in Raipur.
Despite Parag’s effortless innings, Assam was unable to get back in the game against Chhattisgarh who had posted 327 runs in their first innings. Recoiling to that, Parag and his troops could only rally a mere 159 runs with the captain scoring only 8 runs. Chhattisgarh enforced the follow on and that led to the 22-year-old smashing a record century in Assam’s second innings. Unfortunately, only three other batters could reach the double-digit scores as Assam were all out for 254 runs with a lead of 86 runs. The captain’s flamboyant knock helped his side avoid an embarrassing defeat by an innings margin and assisted them in posting something to defend on the last day of the match.
What an innings
WHAT AN INNINGS PLAYED BY RIYAN PARAG...!!!!— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 8, 2024
He smashed 155 runs from 86 balls for Assam in Ranji Trophy - One of the finest Knock in Ranji Trophy history. pic.twitter.com/EXivepX1xh
Real madness
THE MADNESS OF RIYAN PARAG...!!!!!— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 8, 2024
He is captaining Assam and he smashed Hundred from just 56 balls in Ranji Trophy - One of the best Knocks in Ranji Trophy. pic.twitter.com/bIOLXKsORb
Insane hitting
Insane hitting by Riyan Parag...!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 8, 2024
154* (82) with 11 fours and 12 sixes, crazy knock by Assam captain. pic.twitter.com/RY68OaANnG
Well played
Well played, Riyan Parag...!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 8, 2024
A captain's knock in the Ranji Trophy - 144 (86) with 11 fours and 12 sixes. A crazy innings in the team total of 245. pic.twitter.com/PfWv4UHT8G
Ton for him
HUNDRED FOR RIYAN PARAG.....!!!— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2024
Captaining Assam, team following on, then came Captain and smashed hundred from just 56 balls in Ranji Trophy - One of the knocks to remember forever. 🔥⭐ pic.twitter.com/GSCGGnerQL
Lone warrior
Riyan Parag - the alone warrior!— Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) January 8, 2024
What an innings he's played for our Assam while following on against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji trophy. The captain has smashed 155 runs in just 86 balls with 11 fours & 12 sixes. A star in making...!!! pic.twitter.com/zJjh6vtT7Z
One man army
RIYAN PARAG - THE ONE MAN ARMY OF ASSAM....!!!!!— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2024
Captain Riyan Parag smashed 154* from just 82 balls while following on in the Ranji Trophy - This is just remarkable hitting. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/VxJcayEuf9
Iconic innings
Riyan Parag has played one of the iconic innings in Ranji Trophy history....!!!— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2024
155 runs from just 86 balls while following on for Assam while leading the team. ⭐👌 pic.twitter.com/1eVSFMwxkk
One man army for Assam
That Riyan Parag became the one-man-army for Assam isn't surprising. He has immense belief in his ability.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 8, 2024
Yeah, he can expand his game a little bit to succeed at higher levels.
Hero of Assam
11 fours, 12 sixes - Captain of Assam. Hero of Assam. 🔥👏💗#RiyanParag #HallaBol #RajasthanRoyals pic.twitter.com/aY53zyWG04— Bhavesh Gujrati (@Bhaveshlivelife) January 8, 2024