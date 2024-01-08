More Options

Ranji Trophy | Twitter lauds Riyan Parag’s 56-ball ton achieving the feat of second fastest century in Ranji Trophy history

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Young people don't always do what they're told, but if they can pull off a heist with their skills and abilities, they are certainly praised. Such was the case with Assam skipper Riyan Parag who created a record of smashing a century in just 56 deliveries against Chhattisgarh in Raipur.

‌Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag who is a renowned name in the Indian domestic circuit has made a name per his antics in the field, and at times has been trolled on social media for underperforming in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the ongoing domestic 2023-24 season is turning out to be a memorable one for the youngster with an early record in the Ranji Trophy season.
After blazing for the team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Parag has begun the Ranji Trophy with a bang. The former U19 star captained Assam and played an exceptional knock to help his side score 254 runs in the third innings of the match after suffering follow-on. He smothered the Chattisgarh bowlers by racking up 155 runs in just 86 deliveries with 11 boundaries and 12 sixes. In the process, he created the record of scoring the second-fastest ton in Ranji Trophy history, second to former Delhi Captain Rishabh Pant’s 48-ball ton against Jharkhand in 2016. 

Despite Parag’s effortless innings, Assam was unable to get back in the game against Chhattisgarh who had posted 327 runs in their first innings. Recoiling to that, Parag and his troops could only rally a mere 159 runs with the captain scoring only 8 runs. Chhattisgarh enforced the follow on and that led to the 22-year-old smashing a record century in Assam’s second innings. Unfortunately, only three other batters could reach the double-digit scores as Assam were all out for 254 runs with a lead of 86 runs. The captain’s flamboyant knock helped his side avoid an embarrassing defeat by an innings margin and assisted them in posting something to defend on the last day of the match.



