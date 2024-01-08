‌Reports | Suryakumar Yadav set to miss IPL as he prepares to go under the knife

As per reports from Indian Express, the Mumbaikar is suffering from a sports hernia and is learning to undergo surgery soon. The BCCI medical team is closely observing his injury and it's being speculated that the board is likely to send him to Munich, Germany for treatment. Henceforth, Surya should be out of action for approximately 8-9 weeks after surgery and this could delay his presence for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

Earlier, the no. 1 T20I ranked batter captained the Indian side against Australia and South South Africa post-World Cup and also smashed a century in the Wanderers. However, he rolled his ankle during the third T20I against the Proteas and therefore was axed from the squad against Afghanistan.

Although Surya was not expected to play a part in the five-match Test series against England, his setback would be a huge blow to the Mumbai Cricket Team that is participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023/24. Currently, Surya is recuperating in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the Indian board is planning to get him fit before the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.