‌Super Smash | Twitter reacts as Firebirds leapfrog to the top after Abbas-Bracewell duo demolishes Stags in Napier

In pursuit of the chase, the visitors lost their openers early inside the powerplay as Bevan Small seemed lethal with the new ball, reducing the Firebirds to 14/2 after 3.2 overs. Skipper Nick Kelly (23) eased off the pressure to some extent with a 36-run third-wicket stand with Muhammad Abbas. However, Jayden Lennox struck after the powerplay and got the better of the opposition captain to make way for a massive 92-run partnership between Michael Bracewell (30-ball 41) and Abbas. The former played the grafter’s role while the latter was striking the ball neatly, reaching the fifty runs mark in just 29 balls. However, the hosts did peg back at the late end of the contest by outsmarting both batters in the 17th and 18th over. But it wasn’t enough as the damage was already done, leading to a quick unbridled 12 off 4 balls from Nathan Smith to seal the chase with five balls to spare.