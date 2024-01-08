Super Smash | Twitter reacts as Firebirds leapfrog to the top after Abbas-Bracewell duo demolishes Stags in Napier
Cricket Wellington
Wellington Firebirds leapfrog Auckland to reach the top of the table with a commanding victory against the Central Stags in McLean Park, Napier. A four-for from Bevan Smith was not enough for the Stags as a match-defining 92-run stand between Muhammad Abbas and Michael Bracewell sealed the chase.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first did not pan out well for the Central Districts as they suffered a blow in the first over itself. However, the experienced pair of Will Young and Dane Cleaver stabilized the situation with a firm 84-run stand for the second wicket before the latter was outsmarted in the final ball of the 10th over. In a space of six deliveries, Young followed him back to the dugout scoring 33-ball 50. Subsequently, the Firebirds pegged back and extracted wickets on periodic occasions with the Stags’ middle and lower-order gathering 66 runs altogether to steer the side to 158/7 in 20 overs.
In pursuit of the chase, the visitors lost their openers early inside the powerplay as Bevan Small seemed lethal with the new ball, reducing the Firebirds to 14/2 after 3.2 overs. Skipper Nick Kelly (23) eased off the pressure to some extent with a 36-run third-wicket stand with Muhammad Abbas. However, Jayden Lennox struck after the powerplay and got the better of the opposition captain to make way for a massive 92-run partnership between Michael Bracewell (30-ball 41) and Abbas. The former played the grafter’s role while the latter was striking the ball neatly, reaching the fifty runs mark in just 29 balls. However, the hosts did peg back at the late end of the contest by outsmarting both batters in the 17th and 18th over. But it wasn’t enough as the damage was already done, leading to a quick unbridled 12 off 4 balls from Nathan Smith to seal the chase with five balls to spare.
Win for firebirds
A 4 wicket win for the @cricketwgtninc Firebirds at McLean Park! A classy innings from Muhammad Abbas (72) drove the chase with support from Michael Bracewell (41) and a boundary from Nathan Smith (12*) to finish it off. Scorecard | https://t.co/SsDjz32iUG #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/TrZD9EUscB— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 8, 2024
A great chasing
FIREBIRDS WIN! 🎉— Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) January 8, 2024
A great chasing effort from our guys today to go back atop the Super Smash standings! 👏
We head to Canterbury next for our final road game of the season!#WEAREWELLINGTON
📸 Photosport NZ pic.twitter.com/m7jkVfY6XF
Great win
Great win from @cricketwgtninc Firebirds! #SuperSmash— Kiwi Kali 😷💉 (@kiwi_kali) January 8, 2024
Here’s hoping the Blaze follow suit 🔥
Abbas did it well
Great innings from Abbas. Go the firebirds 🔥🐦 #supersmash— Ziggy (@wevegot5years) January 8, 2024
What a bat
Mo Abbas.— London wanderer (@Londonwanderer2) January 8, 2024
What a bat 🏏
Wellington Firebirds will win #WellingtonFirebirds
Massive momentum shifter
Muhammad Abbas has just sent Blair Tickner WAY out of Maclean Park in Napier! 2 sixes in the over and the Wellington Firebirds need just 21 from 22 now against the Central Stags. Abbas a massive momentum shifter #SuperSmashNZ— Davis Harrigan (Digi) (@DeadlineDavis) January 8, 2024
Game changer
Muhammad Abbas (72) today's Dream11 Game Changer! His career-best T20 knock featured six 4s and five 6s and pushed the @cricketwgtninc Firebirds back to the top of the table. Scorecard | https://t.co/SsDjz31L58 #SuperSmashNZ #CricketNation #Cricket pic.twitter.com/TaTMPbS3hz— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 8, 2024
Dont be confused
Don't be confused, the Dream11 Super Smash is a T20 cricket tournament, and not the latest offering from Nintendo.— Michael Sherman (@Golfhackno1) January 8, 2024