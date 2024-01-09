BBL 13 | Twitter reacts as gung-ho Strikers trump McDermott’s lone-warrior heroics in 5-wicket triumph
Jamie Overton played the starring role for the Adelaide Strikers with exemplary figures of 3/23|
Adelaide Strikers were at their smashing best at home on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Ben McDermott’s 61-ball 95 allowed the Hobart Hurricanes to set a competitive target of 166 but some explosive batting at the start saw them come undone to be left on the brink of elimination.
What a yorker from Nathan Ellis! 💥 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/jPyEwWox1y— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2024
That was some catch!
Caught and bowled! 👐— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2024
Paddy Dooley with a HUGE wicket! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/dKO343RmKo
That was some twist there!
Jordan gets Carey! 🌀— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2024
Is there a twist here for the 'Canes? #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/W0lIIaGgKZ
Yeah pretty decent!
jordan good t20 bowler— Awais Azad (@AwaisAzad5) January 9, 2024
Which shot you are talking about?
Terrible, terrible shot— Luke Francis (@lukefscott) January 9, 2024
Strikers won it!
OK so tonight: Adelaide Strikers have won the bat flip and will BOWL first. Hobart Hurricanes Unchanged Playing XI tonight. It's now or never for both teams to make a push for the playoffs— DEANJA🇦🇺 (@deanja110) January 9, 2024
He did some damage there!
careyyyy— Awais Azad (@AwaisAzad5) January 9, 2024
LOL! Player of the match!
Ya gotta give McDermott player of the match in a losing side' he was brilliant tonight / can't remember if they have man of the match in BBL ?— 🇳🇿🇺🇸🇬🇧 UNITED (@NoJabsForMeFKU) January 9, 2024
That was perfect!
Impeccable timing on the late cut, Chris Lynn! 😍 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/CSSKyTVTIi— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2024
Hahahaha!
Rumour has it @mhussey393 is still eating those chips! 🍟 #BBL13@FoxCricket @gilly381 @Gmaxi_32 @MichaelVaughan pic.twitter.com/x1fOlZDxAf— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2024