More Options

BBL 13 | Twitter stunned as Carey emulates Dhoni's lightning reflexes to send Nikhil Chaudhary packing

BBL 13 | Twitter stunned as Carey emulates Dhoni's lightning reflexes to send Nikhil Chaudhary packing

17

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Alex Carey was brilliant for the Strikers upon his comeback from the Test side as he affected three dismissals

|

No wicket-keeper in cricket history has been as celebrated as MS Dhoni with his unconventional technique, and Alex Carey earned the honour of being compared to him with stunning glovework on Tuesday. The veteran took off Nikhil Chaudhary's bails in a jiffy to affect the closest possible stumping.

Hobart Hurricanes found their playoff hopes slipping from their hands at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday after getting off to a terrible start with the bat on a traditionally excellent track for run-scoring. The visitors lost three wickets in the powerplay to whittle down to 24/3 before Cameron Boyce added to their misery with scalps on successive deliveries in the seventh over to make the score read 36/5. While the first was a poor shot from Corey Anderson that found the fielder, the latter was a result of some unfathomably quick wicket-keeping by Alex Carey to stump Nikhil Chaudhary.

Boyce floated a full delivery down the in-form batter's leg side to lure him forward for a shot off his front foot. Chaudhary obliged with a big stride forward but failed to connect with his flick and was left stranded with his hind foot in danger of leaving the crease. However, the 27-year-old quickly got his fist down on the ground to balance himself and slide his foot back even as Carey whipped off the bails with his extended right hand having collected the Kookaburra well-wide of the stumps. While Chaudhary looked safe at first glance, Carey exuded confidence as he confidently raised his finger to signal the batter out after asking for a third-umpire review.

The replays proved Carey's suspicion as the batter's foot was right on top of the white line, with the closeup barely confirming no part of it was inside the line. The sheer quickness of the reflexes exhibited by Carey inevitably earned him comparisons with Indian legend MS Dhoni on Twitter, with some even referencing the pioneer's famous stumping of Shubman Gill in the 2023 IPL final.

What a brilliance behind stumps!

They need to see this tweet for it!

Daaldiya na!

That was some great glovework!

He is! Yes...

Reminds more of Dhoni!

Hahaha! Yeahhhh

Yupe!!

He just made it look so similar to Dhoni!

True that! He did great job there!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all