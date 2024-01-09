BBL 13 | Twitter stunned as Carey emulates Dhoni's lightning reflexes to send Nikhil Chaudhary packing

Boyce floated a full delivery down the in-form batter's leg side to lure him forward for a shot off his front foot. Chaudhary obliged with a big stride forward but failed to connect with his flick and was left stranded with his hind foot in danger of leaving the crease. However, the 27-year-old quickly got his fist down on the ground to balance himself and slide his foot back even as Carey whipped off the bails with his extended right hand having collected the Kookaburra well-wide of the stumps. While Chaudhary looked safe at first glance, Carey exuded confidence as he confidently raised his finger to signal the batter out after asking for a third-umpire review.