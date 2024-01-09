More Options

IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter reacts as indomitable Australia seal series to keep flawless India record intact

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Alyssa Healy ensured smooth sailing for Australia in the run-chase with a boundary laden 53

BCCI

Australia proved to be clinical yet again when it mattered most in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday to cap off their tour by securing the T20I leg 2-1. The visitors cruised to the target of 148 in 18.4 overs and denied the Women in Blue a first-ever T20I series triumph over the Southern Stars on home soil.

‌After being asked to bat first, Shafali Verma typically began her innings at full throttle and raced to 26 off just 17 deliveries before nicking a Megan Schutt delivery in the fifth over. At the other end, Smriti Mandhana's sweet ball striking ensured an excellent powerplay score of 51/1 for the hosts but the opener increasingly struggled to pierce the gaps and departed in quick succession with Jemimah Rodrigues for a nearly run-a-ball 29. Annabel Sutherland made it three wickets in as many overs by deceiving Harmanpreet Kaur with a brilliant leg-cutter to further leave the hosts reeling at 66/4 at the halfway stage. Thereon, the dynamic middle-order duo of Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh tried to up the ante in their 33-run stand, but the latter failed to accelerate before holing out to Georgia Wareham's (2/24) bowling in the 15th over. However, some brilliant bowling at the back end, including just two runs in the 18th over that saw Sutherland finish with stunning figures of 2/12, put the lid on India's upward trend before Ghosh succumbed for a 28-ball 34 in the last over. Nevertheless, the hosts ensured they ended on a high note with Pooja Vastrakar's last ball six taking the Women in Blue to a competitive 147/6.
Australia in response blazed away at the start with the opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney posting 54 without loss in the six-over powerplay. The skipper controversially survived an attempted catch by Jemimah Rodrigues to bring up her half-century off 34 balls and departed at exactly the 10-over mark, leaving the visitors just 63 runs to get for a series victory. Pooja Vastrakar interrupted the smooth sailing by getting rid of Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry on successive deliveries in the 16th over but experienced campaigner Beth Mooney and rookie Phoebe Litchfield ensured there were no further hiccups. The former brought up the target with two boundaries in the penultimate over, registering her half-century in the process while Litchfield ended unbeaten on 16.

