IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter reacts as indomitable Australia seal series to keep flawless India record intact
Alyssa Healy ensured smooth sailing for Australia in the run-chase with a boundary laden 53|
BCCI
Australia proved to be clinical yet again when it mattered most in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday to cap off their tour by securing the T20I leg 2-1. The visitors cruised to the target of 148 in 18.4 overs and denied the Women in Blue a first-ever T20I series triumph over the Southern Stars on home soil.
Aussies did it again vs India... won the World Cup and now women ODI n #T20I series after losing 1st Match 💪 Capt Healy delivered for Aussies unlike Harmanpreet Kaur 😴#T20I #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #SmritiMandhana #HarmanPreetKaur #NZvsPAK #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/KJTa1up5nc— Daebak Ankita (@DaebakAnkita) January 9, 2024
Crunch time, Aussies are winning the series of Indian bowlers don't pick up Wkts... 16 runs from 3 overs 🤔— Daebak Ankita (@DaebakAnkita) January 9, 2024
Harmanpreet Kaur was not in form as a batter and a captain as well 😴#T20I #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #SmritiMandhana #HarmanPreetKaur #NZvsPAK #IndianCricket #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/ndBg4SWJlj
Harmanpreet Kaur Performance Against Australia 🇦🇺— Vihu 🏏 (@Cric_Vihu41) January 9, 2024
- Test🏏 : 0(2)
- ODI 🏏: 9(17), 5(10), 3(10)
- T20 🏏: 6(12), 3(6) #HarmanpreetKaur #IndianCricket #INDvBAN #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #Cricket #CricketTwitter #CricketAustralia #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/VDcnDK2bzz
Now Harmanpreet preet kaur,— Ayush Gupta🇮🇳 (@ayushgupta1777) January 9, 2024
Who will you blame? #INDvAUS
Harmanpreet should be kicked out from the team— KISHORE BANERJEE (@Banerjeek57) January 9, 2024
The Indian women team continues to impress Australia and is about to lose another match.— Rajan pandit (@jaima7017) January 9, 2024
Pathetic performance from Harmanpreet Kaur and should be dropped from the team.She hardly able to put a show with bat. The test match win against was fluke.#INDWvAUSW #SA20 #Shami #T20I pic.twitter.com/F8UVBXgMqD
@BCCIWomen— uday (@Pisiranthiyar) January 9, 2024
Indian women given Easy win to Australia
I wonder what the Indian women's coach talk to the girls during team meetings and nets sessions.— Mountain Lion 🇮🇳 (@Crickathlon) January 9, 2024
No gameplan 🚫
No Strategy🚫
No Match ups 🚫
No Strengths displayed🚫
Ramesh Powar days were so much better. #INDvsAUS #Crickettwitter
If Australia didn't go to bat on the field,we could have won this match, "Harman Preet Kaur".#INDvsAUS https://t.co/9mGQBIXI6Q— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) January 9, 2024
Sack harman— AJAY (@R_Ajay08) January 9, 2024