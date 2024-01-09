Super Smash | Twitter reacts as Nicholls-Hay duo thrashes Northern Brave in Christchurch
Henry Nicholls was at his explosive best in the Super Smash on Tuesday|
Super Smash
The Northern Brave’s misery continued on Tuesday as they suffered a second loss on the trot, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. William O'Rourke's exemplary figures of 4/16 was not enough to trump the 106 runs match-defining stand between Canterbury Kings’ Henry Nicholls and Mathew Hay.
Great partnership with a maiden fifty
Fifty for him
Well played
Well played Mitch hay👏👏 and back to back good innings from Nicholls. Dropped lot of catches today braves#SuperSmash— Ram (@Itz_BrendonRam) January 9, 2024
GEm of an innings
I haven't seen a lot of him before now but Mitch Hay looks a good cricketer. Playing a gem of an innings at Hagley. #supersmash— Ziggy (@wevegot5years) January 9, 2024
Just imagine
Imagine the state of a team where Latham & Nicholas plays in the powerplay. #supersmash— Adv. Unni (@laxmipath) January 9, 2024
Knock
Mitch Hay is having a knock here! Making Henry Nicholls look pedestrian@CanterburyCrick #SuperSmashNZ— TJ Monk (@TJMonk2) January 9, 2024
10th T20 50
Henry Nicholls get his 10th T20 50.— Kiwi Cricket Kōrero (@KiwiCricketChat) January 9, 2024
Makes it in 34 balls.
What an innings
Matthew Hay— INJURED KIWI FAN (@Daredev6969) January 9, 2024
What an innings 🫡 https://t.co/YZYVpyFAIs
Explosive partnership
On a Hagley heater! The @CanterburyCrick Kings posted 202-3 featuring an explosive 106-run partnership between Henry Nicholls (76*) & Mitch Hay (73*). Follow the chase LIVE on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. Live scoring | https://t.co/raKKPK7cZq #SuperSmashNZ #CricketNation #Cricket pic.twitter.com/7RMok865La— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 9, 2024