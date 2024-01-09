More Options

Super Smash | Twitter reacts as Nicholls-Hay duo thrashes Northern Brave in Christchurch

Super Smash | Twitter reacts as Nicholls-Hay duo thrashes Northern Brave in Christchurch

18

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Henry Nicholls was at his explosive best in the Super Smash on Tuesday

|

Super Smash

The Northern Brave’s misery continued on Tuesday as they suffered a second loss on the trot, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. William O'Rourke's exemplary figures of 4/16 was not enough to trump the 106 runs match-defining stand between Canterbury Kings’ Henry Nicholls and Mathew Hay.

‌Winning the toss and electing to bat first did not pan out well for the Northern Brave with Canterbury openers Chad Bowes and Black Cap veteran Tom Latham attacking from the very first over. Although Brave’s star bowler Tim Pringle gave the initial breakthrough by dismissing Bowes, the attack continued from the other end to take them to 47/1 at the end of the powerplay. Henry Nicholls and Cole McConchie further accelerated the innings with few blows targeting Pringle and Frederick Walker. Although the Brave bowlers were successful in bowling a few good deliveries that helped them scalp Latham and McConchie in quick succession, the duo of Nicholls and Mitchell Hay made a mockery of the bowling attack. Nicholls scored a steady 76 off 50 which included 10 boundaries and a lone six while his partner Matthew Hay one-upped him with an even mightier 73 off 31 deliveries, laced with 4 boundaries and 6 huge sixes. Taking over at 96/3 in the 13th over, the duo stitched an unbeaten 106-run stand, whacking 79 runs in the last five overs in the process to make the scorecard read 202/3.
The Brave openers Katene Clarke and Tim Seifert failed to give their team the desired start as the latter departed for just 5 runs. Although Brave captain Jeet Raval and Clarke looked promising with their 35 runs partnership, the hope was short lived. Canterbury bowlers did an exceptional job of picking up the opposition batters at regular intervals. The Brave, thus unable to produce any captivating partnership, could thus only manage 169/9 in their 20 overs, resulting in a 34-run loss.



Great partnership with a maiden fifty

Fifty for him

Well played

GEm of an innings

Just imagine

Knock

10th T20 50

What an innings

Explosive partnership

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all