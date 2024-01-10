More Options

BBL 13 | Michael Neser’s stellar all-round show steals spotlight as Heat dominate table-toppers showdown

BBL 13 | Michael Neser’s stellar all-round show steals spotlight as Heat dominate table-toppers showdown

13

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

|

KFC BBL

Brisbane Heat secured their Qualifier berth after drubbing the five-time champions Perth Scorchers by 23 runs at the Gabba. Laurie Evan’s fifty was not enough as Michael Neser’s all-round prowess coupled with Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Billings’ knocks led the hosts to a comfortable triumph.

Brisbane Heat welcomed back the Test stars Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja for the high-octane clash against the Perth Scorchers at the iconic Gabba but they failed to put up an electrifying show with the bat. Jason Behrendorff was brilliant with the new ball and removed the openers inside the powerplay despite the Heat racking up 38 runs. Eventually, there were periodic stands that included Labuschagne (45), Matt Renshaw (18), and Sam Billings (37). The Scorchers’ bowlers managed to regulate the middle overs phase well but were welcomed by a devastating onslaught from Michael Neser who tailored an 80-run stand for the sixth wicket with Billings anchoring him. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed in the 19th over but Neser went on to smash three sixes in the ultimate over, scoring a 30-ball 64* to take the tally to 191/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Scorchers got off to a watchful start in the chase with Zak Crawley getting outfoxed within the mandatory powerplay. Sam Whiteman and Aaron Hardie followed suit after reaching double digits before Josh Inglis and Laurie Evans stitched a 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Spencer Johnson broke the stand in the Power Surge taken ahead of the 13th over to further add misery to the Scorchers camp. Although Evans played his natural game, he lost partners regularly as the Heat found ways to peg back the five-time champions. After the 15th over, the Scorchers lost Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, and Evans in a space of 17 deliveries, thus leaving the equation reading 37 required in the final couple of overs. Subsequently, Paul Walter conceded just seven runs in the 19th over followed by Xavier Bartlett finishing the defense with two wickets in the final as Heat triumphed by 23 runs.

 It's all his day!

Someone shoulf look into it!

Brilliant effort overall!

Correct!

That was some brilliant effort from Renshaw!

Vibe! Pureeee vibeeee!

That was crazy!

Yupe!!!

E=Mc squareeeee!

He is decent in eveything!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all