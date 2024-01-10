BBL 13 | Michael Neser’s stellar all-round show steals spotlight as Heat dominate table-toppers showdown
Brisbane Heat secured their Qualifier berth after drubbing the five-time champions Perth Scorchers by 23 runs at the Gabba. Laurie Evan’s fifty was not enough as Michael Neser’s all-round prowess coupled with Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Billings’ knocks led the hosts to a comfortable triumph.
Brisbane Heat welcomed back the Test stars Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja for the high-octane clash against the Perth Scorchers at the iconic Gabba but they failed to put up an electrifying show with the bat. Jason Behrendorff was brilliant with the new ball and removed the openers inside the powerplay despite the Heat racking up 38 runs. Eventually, there were periodic stands that included Labuschagne (45), Matt Renshaw (18), and Sam Billings (37). The Scorchers’ bowlers managed to regulate the middle overs phase well but were welcomed by a devastating onslaught from Michael Neser who tailored an 80-run stand for the sixth wicket with Billings anchoring him. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed in the 19th over but Neser went on to smash three sixes in the ultimate over, scoring a 30-ball 64* to take the tally to 191/6 in 20 overs.
In reply, the Scorchers got off to a watchful start in the chase with Zak Crawley getting outfoxed within the mandatory powerplay. Sam Whiteman and Aaron Hardie followed suit after reaching double digits before Josh Inglis and Laurie Evans stitched a 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Spencer Johnson broke the stand in the Power Surge taken ahead of the 13th over to further add misery to the Scorchers camp. Although Evans played his natural game, he lost partners regularly as the Heat found ways to peg back the five-time champions. After the 15th over, the Scorchers lost Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, and Evans in a space of 17 deliveries, thus leaving the equation reading 37 required in the final couple of overs. Subsequently, Paul Walter conceded just seven runs in the 19th over followed by Xavier Bartlett finishing the defense with two wickets in the final as Heat triumphed by 23 runs.
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2024
Michael Neser can do it all! #BBL13
Terrible umpiring Spencer has bowled 2 wides not called killed Inglis n momentum— TJ_guthrie (@Tj_Guthrie1) January 10, 2024
Hell of a cricketer— Mitch Brennan (@monkeybjnr) January 10, 2024
Michael Neser certainly is a versatile player! #BBL13 🏏— Shams | Software Developer (@Freelancer_08) January 10, 2024
Spencer was surreal with the ball today, Also was a pleasure to witness flying Renshaw #BBL— Akshat Pathak (@Linc_the_Sink40) January 10, 2024
Renshaw diving like Superman and Dj playing the Superman theme in background. 🤣🤣🤣— Raazi (@Crick_logist) January 10, 2024
"Can't tell you how good a shot that is." 😳— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2024
This shot from Josh Inglis had Aaron Finch stunned! #BBL13
My god what a catch that would've been from Renshaw.#BBL13— Mark Robinson (@mrobinson73) January 10, 2024
Name this shot from Sam Billings? 👇 #BringTheHEAT #BBL13— Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) January 10, 2024
You've got to appreciate how good Marnus Labuschagne is in the field.— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2024
Elite at the craft. #BBL13
Elite at the craft. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/KdqwVGrpaI