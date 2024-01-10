BBL 13 | Michael Neser’s stellar all-round show steals spotlight as Heat dominate table-toppers showdown

Brisbane Heat welcomed back the Test stars Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja for the high-octane clash against the Perth Scorchers at the iconic Gabba but they failed to put up an electrifying show with the bat. Jason Behrendorff was brilliant with the new ball and removed the openers inside the powerplay despite the Heat racking up 38 runs. Eventually, there were periodic stands that included Labuschagne (45), Matt Renshaw (18), and Sam Billings (37). The Scorchers’ bowlers managed to regulate the middle overs phase well but were welcomed by a devastating onslaught from Michael Neser who tailored an 80-run stand for the sixth wicket with Billings anchoring him. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed in the 19th over but Neser went on to smash three sixes in the ultimate over, scoring a 30-ball 64* to take the tally to 191/6 in 20 overs.