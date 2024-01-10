BBL 13 | Twitter abuzz after Zak Crawley’s misfield offers life to Marnus Labuschagne in top-of-the-table clash
Practice makes a man perfect and the same proverb holds true in cricket as well. Exhibit A was provided on Wednesday when Englishman Zak Crawley dropped a routine chance to get well-set Marnus Labuschagne dismissed in a top-of-the-table clash against the Perth Scorchers in Brisbane.
The Big Bash League 13 heads toward its business end and the competition is getting quite intriguing with Australia’s international stars back into the mix briefly. Marnus Labuschagne made his appearance for the Brisbane Heat in the top-of-the-table clash against the Perth Scorchers and got a lifeline after Zak Crawley made a fielding error in the deep.
On the first ball of the tenth over, Hamish McKenzie bowled a flighted delivery on the off-stump line to which the 29-year-old shimmied down and lofted the Kookaburra towards the long-on region. Crawley in the deep had to stroll a few yards towards the ball to grasp it but eventually ended up spilling it.
Going by the visuals of the incident, Crawley’s effort looked quite amateurish as he reached with one hand and tumbled over on the ground, failing to maintain his body balance. Eventually, the ball flurried towards the cushions and gifted a four to Labuschagne which could’ve instead been a big wicket. This sparked the Twitterverse to pour down their views on the high-voltage contest and here’s a glimpse of it.
January 10, 2024
Nothing to do with Zak Crawley but true 🤣— Chase Malton (@chaseomgbbq33) January 10, 2024
Zak crawley + 9 boundaries— Aman Pal 🇮🇳 (@AMAN17PAL) January 10, 2024
Marnus Labuscange showing his trademark shots in Big Bash League. pic.twitter.com/miv5y2JwZZ— Jaya Suriyan (@_jayasuriyan_) January 10, 2024
Michael Neser is probably the most dependable cricketer in Australia #bbl #bigbash— monocag (@monocag1) January 10, 2024
Great innings Michael Nesers— Muneer Hussain (@MuneerSheikh42) January 10, 2024
Brutal hitting— Sankott (@Iamsankot) January 10, 2024
Neser is fast becoming my one of my fave cricketers— Pseudo Giant (@razerp) January 10, 2024
Stoinis has had one good game this whole BBL so it's understandable— Thomas Wylie (@TWylie_) January 10, 2024