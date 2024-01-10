More Options

BBL 13 | Twitter in frenzy after bizarre gully-cricket scenes take center stage in BBL

BBL 13 | Twitter in frenzy after bizarre gully-cricket scenes take center stage in BBL

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

‌Humans do make mistakes but it is a rare sight to get a chance to draw gully cricket similarities with a high-octane cricket match. A bizarre incident took place in Gabba revolving around Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Billings’ unawareness to change ends that echoed gully cricket vibes in Gabba.

The 32nd encounter of BBL 13 not only welcomed the Aussie international stars Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja back to franchise cricket but also echoed memories from a typical gully cricket match. After opting to bat first, the Heat lost their openers within the first half, paving the way for Marnus Labuschagne to reconstruct the innings who was indulged in a bizarre incident right after Drinks. 

On the final ball of the tenth over, Labuschagne worked a length delivery to deep square leg to fetch a single before the break was summoned. As per the rules of cricket, Labuschagne should’ve been on strike on the next delivery. However, the pair changed ends after the hydration interval and then it was Sam Billings who faced the next delivery instead of the 29-year-old.

Eventually, Billings took a single on the first ball of the eleventh delivery, and in the next ball, Labuschagne edged a good length delivery outside the off to the wicketkeeper and got dismissed. Had the officials figured out that the wrong batter was on strike for the first ball of the eleventh over, perhaps Labuschagne would end up getting dismissed then. This error led to a huge dilemma among broadcasters and the spectators leading the Twitterverse to compare the incident with nuances of gully cricket.

This is hilarious!!! Hav eyou seen this before??

That was some gully cricket thing in BBL!

Oooppsss!

This will be remembered for ages as funny incident ever in BBL history!

Yup!!

That was wrong shot by Marnus!

They were confused!

Hahaha!

Agreed! He plays some decent cricketing shots!

He has crossed!

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all