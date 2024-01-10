BBL 13 | Twitter in frenzy after bizarre gully-cricket scenes take center stage in BBL
Humans do make mistakes but it is a rare sight to get a chance to draw gully cricket similarities with a high-octane cricket match. A bizarre incident took place in Gabba revolving around Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Billings’ unawareness to change ends that echoed gully cricket vibes in Gabba.
The 32nd encounter of BBL 13 not only welcomed the Aussie international stars Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja back to franchise cricket but also echoed memories from a typical gully cricket match. After opting to bat first, the Heat lost their openers within the first half, paving the way for Marnus Labuschagne to reconstruct the innings who was indulged in a bizarre incident right after Drinks.
On the final ball of the tenth over, Labuschagne worked a length delivery to deep square leg to fetch a single before the break was summoned. As per the rules of cricket, Labuschagne should’ve been on strike on the next delivery. However, the pair changed ends after the hydration interval and then it was Sam Billings who faced the next delivery instead of the 29-year-old.
Eventually, Billings took a single on the first ball of the eleventh delivery, and in the next ball, Labuschagne edged a good length delivery outside the off to the wicketkeeper and got dismissed. Had the officials figured out that the wrong batter was on strike for the first ball of the eleventh over, perhaps Labuschagne would end up getting dismissed then. This error led to a huge dilemma among broadcasters and the spectators leading the Twitterverse to compare the incident with nuances of gully cricket.
Never ever Happened on cricket field happens in Bigbash🚨— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) January 10, 2024
~Last ball of 10th over Marnus Labuschagne takes the strike
~The first ball of the 11th over Billing takes the strike (How???)#AUSvWI #PAKvsNZ #Ishankishan #BBL13 #INDvAUS #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/zZxw1CIZsO
It’s the batsmens fault and that’s it I say— Wato (@Waato_) January 10, 2024
Oooppsss!
Bush league— Callum Hinton (@calhinton) January 10, 2024
This will be remembered for ages as funny incident ever in BBL history!
Crazy, crazy game in the BBL #BHvsPS— Rudransh Khurana (@rudraaaansh) January 10, 2024
- Khawaja breaks his bat, says he almost didn't bring another until his wife asked.
- Marnus Labuschagne takes a single off the last ball of the 10th over and still DOES NOT face the next ball of the 11th over, and gets out at 11.2!
Yup!!
Gee Marnus Labuschagne stood his ground #bbl13 pic.twitter.com/7hoPslMxhp— ralph horowitz (@rtralphy) January 10, 2024
That was wrong shot by Marnus!
Lance Morris 145 kmph to dismmis Marnus Labuschagne 🔥— ss49 (@sourabh49_) January 10, 2024
They were confused!
How does this happen?— 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝓉𝒽𝓂ℯ𝓈𝒽 𝒦𝒽𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒶ℊ𝒶𝓁ℯ (@CricPK7) January 10, 2024
9.6 Marnus ran one
10.1 Sam Billings on strike
How? #BBL pic.twitter.com/x3gAqk5Ss5
Hahaha!
Last ball before drinks was a single by Marnus...— Goan Kaju🥂🍺 (@GoanBoy26) January 10, 2024
Sam Billings took the strike instead of Marnus on the 1st ball...
Poor Stuff.. #BBL
Agreed! He plays some decent cricketing shots!
Sam Billings plays some attractive shots #BBL13 #CricketTwitter— Aravind (@netcitizen) January 10, 2024
He has crossed!
If Sam Billings crosses 10, I'd be disappointed. #BBL13— S (@captrocin) January 10, 2024