‌BBL | Twitter reacts to third umpire’s spruce as DRS mayhem stir ‘irrational’ No Ball decision in Big Bash League 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

KFC BBL

Nobody is responsible for one’s downfall other than themselves. Such was the case with Perth Scorchers in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba where Aaron Hardie’s DRS review for an LBW resulted in the hosts getting three runs off the ball instead of a dot.

Opting to bat first, things didn't pan out well for Brisbane Heat as openers Usman Khwaja and Colin Munro departed in the powerplay with the scoreboard reading 38/2. After a steady partnership of 34 runs between Marnus Labuschange and Matt Renshaw, Heat looked likely to put up a decent total on the board.

Things went a bit haywire on the third ball of the 11th over bowled by Scorchers spinner Hamish Mckenzie. He produced the perfect straight length creaming into the pads of Paul Walter who was a long way forward on a defensive push. As a result there was a huge appeal for LBW only for umpire Greg Davidson to side with the batter. After a quick consultation, skipper Aaron Hardie decided to opt for a review not realizing it would do his side more harm than good. Since Walter had come down the track the major question was whether the impact was in-line with the stumps. 

However, much to everyone’s surprise, the review never got that far as it took the third umpire a couple of minutes to just confirm the legitimacy of the delivery. While the decision should have been pretty straight forward, the lack of camera angles meant that the TV umpire had to make a judgement call. On the angle that covers the line, Sam Billings had completely blocked off the view while the stump cam showed the bowler’s feet landing past the crease establishing that there is nothing behind the line and was called a no ball by the 3rd umpire. The Scorchers would have anticipated an ‘Out’ on the big screen, but what they were served was a double whammy as Walter got a free hit along with an extra to the team’s score. 

The Twitterati were all up in arms with the passage of play and made their feelings known as well. 

