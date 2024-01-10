Super Smash | Twitter lauds Will Young’s mighty ton as Central Districts thrash Otago Volts in Napier





After a comprehensive victory against the Northern Knights, Otago Volts decided to bowl first against Central District at Napier in the 19th match of the Super Smash League. Travis Muller and Andrew Hazeldine opened the bowling attack with utmost grit and conceded 35 runs in the powerplay with the scalp of Bayley Wiggins. Will Young and Dane Cleaver accelerated the innings, steering the tally to 89/1 in 10 overs. Volts skipper Dean Foxcroft took charge of the bowling from the 11th over and was smashed for a humongous six, paving the way for a 108-run second wicket stand. Cleaver scored his half-century in 33 balls including five fours and a lone six. However, the Volts were successful in splintering the partnership, courtesy of a length ball by Jake Gibson and an easy catch by Travis Muller. On the other hand, Young had no intention to defend and pounced on the Volts’ bowling, scoring his second Super Smash century and was unbeaten on 101 off 63 deliveries which included 10 boundaries and three gigantic sixes, powering the Central Districts innings to a mighty 187/5.

In reply, Central Stags had a shaky start with their bowling as Doug Bracewell conceded 17 runs in the second over with Hamish Rutherford and Jake Gibson showcasing their attacking intent. However, the moment was short-lived as Bevan Small gave the initial breakthrough for the District, scalping Jake Gibson in the 2nd over of the match. The batting, thereafter looked frail as skipper Foxcroft departed for a duck, courtesy of a brilliant full-length ball by Small. However, the innings was anchored for a bit with a brisk partnership of 27 runs between Rutherford and Max Chu (34 off 20). But the Volts showed no intent after that with wickets falling at regular intervals and the Districts expediting further with their splendid bowling. Eventually, they were bundled out for 135 with Ajaz Khan outshining with a figure of 4/24.

That was good fielding there!

Runout! A sharp piece of fielding from the Stags means they have their 8th wicket! The Volts are 133/8. Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/SqnQoQBJNv #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/WEsEZ27ud1 — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 10, 2024

What a brilliant batter he is!

In another era Will Young scores thousands of runs for the BCs — Sam Smith (@sgowsmith1988) January 10, 2024

Young on fire!

Will Young's centuries in T20 cricket :-



101 - for Central Districts v Canterbury in 2021

101* - for Central Districts v Otago today#SuperSmash — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) January 10, 2024

Take a bow, champ!

Well played Will young . That was a great knock . Surface isn’t that easy as he made it look like #SuperSmashNZ — Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) January 10, 2024

Not just like!! More than that!

How could anybody not like Will Young — Ziggy (@wevegot5years) January 10, 2024

He got his 100 with a massive six!

Cleaver in 2022 and now Will Young on this list. #supersmashnz https://t.co/rSZ1Q2dx0v — Mark Currie (@MarkCurrieNZ) January 10, 2024

Better luck next time!

Small has his 3rd! Johnson has to go for 22 and the Volts are 120/6. Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring at https://t.co/AfrV29hWnn and the NZC App 📲 #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/OmfdA9CKyi — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 10, 2024

They couldn't make it here on!

Into the final 5 overs! The Volts need 68 from the remaining 5 to win! Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring at https://t.co/AfrV29hWnn and the NZC App 📲 #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/fBAXnjtASB — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 10, 2024

What a day for Ajaaz Patel in the office!