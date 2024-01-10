Super Smash | Twitter lauds Will Young’s mighty ton as Central Districts thrash Otago Volts in Napier
A gun is no more dangerous than a cricket bat in the hands of a batter as Central Stags batter Will Young proved with his splendid ton off just 60 balls against the Otago Volts taking the team to the 4th spot in the points table. Ajaz Patel and Bevan Small were the key with the ball.
In reply, Central Stags had a shaky start with their bowling as Doug Bracewell conceded 17 runs in the second over with Hamish Rutherford and Jake Gibson showcasing their attacking intent. However, the moment was short-lived as Bevan Small gave the initial breakthrough for the District, scalping Jake Gibson in the 2nd over of the match. The batting, thereafter looked frail as skipper Foxcroft departed for a duck, courtesy of a brilliant full-length ball by Small. However, the innings was anchored for a bit with a brisk partnership of 27 runs between Rutherford and Max Chu (34 off 20). But the Volts showed no intent after that with wickets falling at regular intervals and the Districts expediting further with their splendid bowling. Eventually, they were bundled out for 135 with Ajaz Khan outshining with a figure of 4/24.
Runout! A sharp piece of fielding from the Stags means they have their 8th wicket! The Volts are 133/8. Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/SqnQoQBJNv #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/WEsEZ27ud1— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 10, 2024
In another era Will Young scores thousands of runs for the BCs— Sam Smith (@sgowsmith1988) January 10, 2024
Will Young's centuries in T20 cricket :-— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) January 10, 2024
101 - for Central Districts v Canterbury in 2021
101* - for Central Districts v Otago today#SuperSmash
Well played Will young . That was a great knock . Surface isn’t that easy as he made it look like #SuperSmashNZ— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) January 10, 2024
How could anybody not like Will Young— Ziggy (@wevegot5years) January 10, 2024
Cleaver in 2022 and now Will Young on this list. #supersmashnz https://t.co/rSZ1Q2dx0v— Mark Currie (@MarkCurrieNZ) January 10, 2024
Small has his 3rd! Johnson has to go for 22 and the Volts are 120/6. Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring at https://t.co/AfrV29hWnn and the NZC App 📲 #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/OmfdA9CKyi— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 10, 2024
Into the final 5 overs! The Volts need 68 from the remaining 5 to win! Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring at https://t.co/AfrV29hWnn and the NZC App 📲 #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/fBAXnjtASB— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 10, 2024
What a day for Ajaaz Patel in the office!
Chu is gone! Ajaz Patel get the wicket he goes for 36. The Volts are 75/4 after 9.5 overs.— Kiwi Cricket Kōrero (@KiwiCricketChat) January 10, 2024