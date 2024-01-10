More Options

Super Smash | Twitter lauds Will Young’s mighty ton as Central Districts thrash Otago Volts in Napier

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A gun is no more dangerous than a cricket bat in the hands of a batter as Central Stags batter Will Young proved with his splendid ton off just 60 balls against the Otago Volts taking the team to the 4th spot in the points table. Ajaz Patel and Bevan Small were the key with the ball.

After a comprehensive victory against the Northern Knights, Otago Volts decided to bowl first against Central District at Napier in the 19th match of the Super Smash League. Travis Muller and Andrew Hazeldine opened the bowling attack with utmost grit and conceded 35 runs in the powerplay with the scalp of Bayley Wiggins. Will Young and Dane Cleaver accelerated the innings, steering the tally to 89/1 in 10 overs. Volts skipper Dean Foxcroft took charge of the bowling from the 11th over and was smashed for a humongous six, paving the way for a 108-run second wicket stand. Cleaver scored his half-century in 33 balls including five fours and a lone six. However, the Volts were successful in splintering the partnership, courtesy of a length ball by Jake Gibson and an easy catch by Travis Muller. On the other hand, Young had no intention to defend and pounced on the Volts’ bowling, scoring his second Super Smash century and was unbeaten on 101 off 63 deliveries which included 10 boundaries and three gigantic sixes, powering the Central Districts innings to a mighty 187/5. 

In reply, Central Stags had a shaky start with their bowling as Doug Bracewell conceded 17 runs in the second over with Hamish Rutherford and Jake Gibson showcasing their attacking intent. However, the moment was short-lived as Bevan Small gave the initial breakthrough for the District, scalping Jake Gibson in the 2nd over of the match. The batting, thereafter looked frail as skipper Foxcroft departed for a duck, courtesy of a brilliant full-length ball by Small. However, the innings was anchored for a bit with a brisk partnership of 27 runs between Rutherford and Max Chu (34 off 20). But the Volts showed no intent after that with wickets falling at regular intervals and the Districts expediting further with their splendid bowling. Eventually, they were bundled out for 135 with Ajaz Khan outshining with a figure of 4/24. 

