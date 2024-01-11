BBL 13 | Twitter lauds belligerent Weatherald after Strikers thrash Hurricanes in must-win encounter
Jake Weatherald’s magnificent ball-striking paved the way for an Adelaide Strikers victory in Hobart on Thursday as they chased down 169 runs with 4.1 overs to spare. Their bowlers and top-order batters gelled well to outshine the Hurricanes who bowed out of the competition with this loss.
Disaster avoided!— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2024
That could have been bad for the Strikers, and oh so handy for the 'Canes. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/hHuLc9KKjc
Hard hitting!
80 runs off just 32 rocks.— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2024
Jake Weatherald hit them everywhere at Blundstone Arena! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/XNcgfC7r2P
Must win for them!
Adelaide Strikers won by 8 wickets (with 25 deliveries remaining). Jake Weatherald was named as the Player of the Match.— Irfan Shakir (@iamirfanshakir) January 11, 2024
Hobart Hurricanes - 6/167 (20.0)
Mac Wright - 37 (27)
Caleb Jewell - 32 (30)
Tim David - 22 (10)
Cameron Boyce - 2/17 (4)
Jamie Overton - 2/36 (4)
Henry… pic.twitter.com/08tD7i12sZ
Jake Weatherald💥
Jake Weatherald impressed with a remarkable 80 runs from just 32 deliveries at Blundstone Arena during #BBL13, showcasing his ability to strike all around the ground. 🏏💥#BBL13 #BBL #CricketTwitter #INDvsAFG #TeamIndia— Sahib Singh (@singh28915) January 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/0MSUTTxqC8
That was full on!
Highest 3rd wicket partnerships for Adelaide Strikers in BBL :-— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) January 11, 2024
108* - Jake Weatherald & Adam Hose v Hobart Hurricanes today
107 - Jake Weatherald & Alex Carey v Hobart Hurricanes in 2020
102 - Colin Ingram & Travis Head v Hobart Hurricanes in 2018#BBL13
Brilliant knock!
"JAKE WEATHERALD"✨#BBL13 l #Goldenmoment l#INDvsAFG#NationFirstBusinessLaterpic.twitter.com/QVObQaBbCq— Naveed Mirani (@call_naveed) January 11, 2024
Take a bow, Jake Weatherald!
Barely ever getting picked for Tassie, then ending the Hurricanes’ season on their deck, is a peak champing from Jake Weatherald. #bbl— Jon Tuxworth (@Tuxy81) January 11, 2024
Massive win for them!
ADS vs HBH— Cricket Lovers (@zohaib_mayo786) January 11, 2024
Ads win by 8 wickets #AFGvsIND #BBL #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/NjcZNX4Ggr
Exactly dude!
Hobart Hurricanes is Punjab Kings of BBL .— 𝐑 𝐈 𝐓 𝐈 𝐊 (@Dhoni_Tweetz) January 11, 2024
What a win for them to be there alive!
Well Strikers keep their hopes alive for the playoffs and, in the process, knock the Hobart Hurricanes out of the tournament. This win is even more significant as the Strikers also break a nine-game losing streak on the road.— DEANJA🇦🇺 (@deanja110) January 11, 2024