BBL 13 | Twitter lauds belligerent Weatherald after Strikers thrash Hurricanes in must-win encounter

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Jake Weatherald’s magnificent ball-striking paved the way for an Adelaide Strikers victory in Hobart on Thursday as they chased down 169 runs with 4.1 overs to spare. Their bowlers and top-order batters gelled well to outshine the Hurricanes who bowed out of the competition with this loss.

After being asked to bat first, Hobart Hurricanes lost two early wickets when Ben McDermott and Matthew Wade were outfoxed inside the powerplay. With the scoreboard reading 23/2 after 3.2 overs, a 55-run third wicket stand between Macalister Wright (37) and Caleb Jewell (32) stabilized the situation. Cameron Boyce brilliantly regulated the middle-overs phase for the Strikers and pegged back the opposition by dismissing the duo in the 12th and 15th over respectively. Subsequently, Nikhil Chaudhary and Tim David joined hands to put quick runs on the board, including 27 inside the 17th and 18th Power Surge overs. However, they failed to see out the proceedings till the end but lusty blows from Corey Anderson nevertheless propelled the Hurricanes to 167/6 in 20 overs.
In reply, the Strikers got off to a decent start with 31 runs gathered inside four overs for no loss. Matthew Short and D’Arcy Short further extended their opening stand to 57 runs before Nikhil Chaudhary and Chris Jordan outwitted them in a space of five deliveries. With the scorecard reading 61/2 after 7.2 overs, Jake Weatherald and Adam Hose entered the fray and showed immense maturity with the bat. While the former switched gears and adapted an attacking intent, the latter played second fiddle to his partner. The pair went on to rack a 108-run third wicket stand and chased down the total with 25 balls to spare, keeping qualifications hope alive for the Strikers.
That's some mess up which costed nothing!

Hard hitting!

Must win for them!

Jake Weatherald💥

That was full on!

Brilliant knock!

Take a bow, Jake Weatherald!

Massive win for them!

Exactly dude!

What a win for them to be there alive!

