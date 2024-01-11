IND vs AFG | Twitter lauds Dube’s formidable 50 leading India’s thrashing of Afghanistan in high-octane clash
Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 60 to spearhead a comfortable run chase for India|
BCCI
The Men in Blue put together a brilliant run-chase on Thursday courtesy of a clinical fifty by Shivam Dube to take the lead in the T20 series. Afghanistan had earlier failed to capitalise on the batting friendly conditions in the chilly Mohali evening and could only set a modest target of 159.
He sent it to chandrayan!
Launched into the orbit! 🚀— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2024
Shivam Dube with a giant MAXIMUM in Mohali 💥
Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/BkCq71Zm6G#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @IamShivamDube pic.twitter.com/HxYvyNTn8R
Yup
Shivam Dube grabs eyeballs.— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 11, 2024
Well deserved
Well deserved fifty for Shivam Dube 💛— Yash (@CSKYash_) January 11, 2024
Just another day of CSK blood doing it for Indian cricket team pic.twitter.com/cr3g15vhAB
50 up
50 up for Shivam Dube, such an important knock🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ZCgtGYCjy— 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 Das (@SergioCSKK) January 11, 2024
Big W
𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙬𝙤𝙣 𝙗𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙭 𝙬𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨! 𝙎𝙝𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙢 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙚, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙤 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝!!#INDvsAFG #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/BK2023PeXi— Haider Sultan (@haidersultan777) January 11, 2024
LOL
😂😂😂#INDvAFG #ShivamDube #RohitSharma #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/zzfqHutThT— Prince A. P. Singh (@Prince_AP_Singh) January 11, 2024
The prince?
Shubman Gill in T20I, if we remove one Ahemdabad knock.— BaBar Azam 56 Fan Page (@usmanawan1133) January 11, 2024
• Inns - 13
• Runs - 209
• Avg - 17.41
Presenting you Prince of India#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/kilL7oPBpO
True
Shivam Dube has ended the monopoly of Hardik Pandya in the Indian T20I team #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/TJLNoGH02q— Roshan (@RoshanCFC) January 11, 2024
God please help him!
Rohit sharma and Shubman Gill in dressing room#INDvAFG #shubhmangill #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/RPLBpQ2j94— I'MUEEz-🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@iamueez) January 11, 2024
Impressive
Shivam Dube steers India to victory with an impressive half-century #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/eYLRgNOFdt— CricKeeda (@Justin127416) January 11, 2024