IND vs AFG | Twitter lauds Dube’s formidable 50 leading India’s thrashing of Afghanistan in high-octane clash

The talisman duly won the toss and opted to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh began with a maiden and could have had a wicket in his second over, had Shivam Dube not spilled a catch to give Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran a second chance. The Afghan openers survived the powerplay but struggled to get going, managing just 33 runs in the six overs. Axar Patel soon broke the stand by striking twice in quick succession, scalping the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and debutant Rahmat Shah, while Shivam Dube also landed a blow to help India put Afghanistan three down halfway through their innings. Mohammed Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai injected much needed intent into the visitors’ approach with a quickfire 68 runs partnership, the former’s gigantic sixes in the 15th over by Mukesh Kumar the highlight of the stand. Meanwhile, Omarzai scored a steady 29 runs before being dismissed by Mukesh with a full-length ball. After Nabi’s wicket, Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat took charge and bombarded the Indian bowling. The hosts ended up conceding 71 runs in the last five overs with Afghanistan ending their innings with a competitive total of 158/5.