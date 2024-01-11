IND vs AFG | Twitter lauds Nabi’s macho back-to-back sixes destroying Mukesh Kumar’s excellent spell
Mohammad Nabi used all his experience to propel Afghanistan to a competitive score in Mohali|
BCCI
Life is either a daring adventure or nothing, or at least that is the way Mohammed Nabi seems to view things. The Afghanistan all-rounder employed a daredevil batting approach to hit back-to-back sixes to Mukesh Kumar amidst a great bowling spell, on a chilly evening at Mohali’s PCA stadium.
Absolutely brutal
January 11, 2024
Unbelievable
this is superb batting from Nabi#INDvAFG— Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) January 11, 2024
True
Md Nabi smashing sixes for fun 😳 pic.twitter.com/AP70MaAIx3— 𝐏𝐂 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@savagestranger3) January 11, 2024
Top short
Top short from Nabi.....— Arjun Singh Rana (@CricArjun) January 11, 2024
Nabi hit a six on Mukesh......
Partnership between these two is now
56 runs#INDvsAFG
B2B
Nabi back to back six 🔥🔥 vs Mukesh#AFGvsIND— HAMZU (@ithamzu) January 11, 2024
Too good
Mohammad Nabi what an batting bruh back to back 2 six what an inning kya six mar rahe hea azmat aur nabi donu ne bhut badiya batting kia hea #INDvAFG #AFGvsIND #T20ISeries— AHMED SAYS (@_ahmedsay) January 11, 2024
Brilliant
Another brilliant six by Muhammad Nabi 😲#AFGvsIND— Hassan Ali (@Hassaanjaved56) January 11, 2024
Actually!
I have been seeing Nabi like this after so so so long— Archer (@poserarcher) January 11, 2024
Yup!
Hearing Mohammad Nabi showing Intent. pic.twitter.com/RnM5HmbLbz— S H A H I D. (@Irfy_Pathaan56) January 11, 2024
Superb!
Mohammad Nabi , what a player 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ofF1BKYhfh— Abhishek (@Abhi_Kohli123) January 11, 2024