More Options

IND vs AFG | Twitter lauds Nabi’s macho back-to-back sixes destroying Mukesh Kumar’s excellent spell

IND vs AFG | Twitter lauds Nabi’s macho back-to-back sixes destroying Mukesh Kumar’s excellent spell

111

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mohammad Nabi used all his experience to propel Afghanistan to a competitive score in Mohali

|

BCCI

‌Life is either a daring adventure or nothing, or at least that is the way Mohammed Nabi seems to view things. The Afghanistan all-rounder employed a daredevil batting approach to hit back-to-back sixes to Mukesh Kumar amidst a great bowling spell, on a chilly evening at Mohali’s PCA stadium. 

Losing the toss did not pan out well for Afghanistan as they lost two quick wickets soon after the powerplay, courtesy of Axar Patel’s gleaming spin removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and debutant Rahmat Shah. Although Azmatullah Omarzai looked to attack Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi, he lost his intent a bit after non-striker Ibrahim Zadran was dismissed by allrounder Shivam Dube. Afghanistan thus looked in deep trouble as they desperately needed a big partnership to accelerate their innings and 39-year-old Mohammed Nabi answered the calling.
The veteran walked in at number 4 with high hopes of a big total and giving Afghanistan a steady total to defend. He quickly put his foot on the accelerator with the onslaught reaching ahead in the 15th over when Nabi hit back-to-back sixes to Mukesh Kumar. The first six came on the third ball with Nabi standing tall and clearing his front leg, generating humongous power to slap the Kookaburra over deep extra cover. On the very next ball, Nabi used Kumar’s angle to muscle a pull over deep midwicket without getting distracted by either the bounce or the pace. Looking baffled, Mukesh Kumar ended up conceding 15 runs off the over with Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai’s solid 68 runs partnership putting Afghanistan on track for a competitive total. 
Twitterati applauded the daring showcase of brilliance by Mohammed Nabi against a quality Indian bowling attack.

Absolutely brutal

Unbelievable

True

Top short

B2B

Too good

Brilliant

Actually!

Yup!

Superb!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all