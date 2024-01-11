IND vs AFG | Twitter lauds Nabi’s macho back-to-back sixes destroying Mukesh Kumar’s excellent spell

Losing the toss did not pan out well for Afghanistan as they lost two quick wickets soon after the powerplay, courtesy of Axar Patel’s gleaming spin removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and debutant Rahmat Shah. Although Azmatullah Omarzai looked to attack Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi, he lost his intent a bit after non-striker Ibrahim Zadran was dismissed by allrounder Shivam Dube. Afghanistan thus looked in deep trouble as they desperately needed a big partnership to accelerate their innings and 39-year-old Mohammed Nabi answered the calling.

The veteran walked in at number 4 with high hopes of a big total and giving Afghanistan a steady total to defend. He quickly put his foot on the accelerator with the onslaught reaching ahead in the 15th over when Nabi hit back-to-back sixes to Mukesh Kumar. The first six came on the third ball with Nabi standing tall and clearing his front leg, generating humongous power to slap the Kookaburra over deep extra cover. On the very next ball, Nabi used Kumar’s angle to muscle a pull over deep midwicket without getting distracted by either the bounce or the pace. Looking baffled, Mukesh Kumar ended up conceding 15 runs off the over with Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai’s solid 68 runs partnership putting Afghanistan on track for a competitive total.