IND vs AFG | Twitter stunned as fuming Rohit berates Gill for sacrificing him in foolish run-out on T20I return

Rohit came down the pitch, took the ball on the half-volley and pushed it to mid-off. The Kookaburra was racing away until Ibrahim Zadran's big dive stopped the ball. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was busy ball-watching with Rohit running all the way to the other end. The skipper’s insistence was denied by his young counterpart and Rohit found himself at the same end as his partner Shubhman Gill, causing him to walk off. He did so fuming with rage and shot a few choice words at Gill for his mindless play that caused all the confusion between the two batters.