IND vs AFG | Twitter stunned as fuming Rohit berates Gill for sacrificing him in foolish run-out on T20I return

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rohit Sharma brought a flurry of expletives after being undone by a schoolboy error from Shubman Gill on Thursday

Uncertainty is a stressful feeling and India proved it in the first over of the T20I match versus Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday. A horrible mix-up between openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill left Rohit Sharma burning with rage after being dismissed for a duck in his first T20I after a year. 

After putting up a solid total of 158/5, Afghanistan aimed to start their bowling innings with a bang. Their wish was fulfilled in the second ball of the first over courtesy of a complete misunderstanding between Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill.

Rohit came down the pitch, took the ball on the half-volley and pushed it to  mid-off. The Kookaburra was racing away until Ibrahim Zadran's big dive stopped the ball. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was busy ball-watching with Rohit running all the way to the other end. The skipper’s insistence was denied by his young counterpart and Rohit found himself at the same end as his partner Shubhman Gill, causing him to walk off. He did so fuming with rage and shot a few choice words at Gill for his mindless play that caused all the confusion between the two batters. 

Twitterverse was left stunned with the confusion between Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill and took ti social media to vent their frustration.

