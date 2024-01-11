IND vs AFG | Twitter stunned as fuming Rohit berates Gill for sacrificing him in foolish run-out on T20I return
Rohit Sharma brought a flurry of expletives after being undone by a schoolboy error from Shubman Gill on Thursday|
Uncertainty is a stressful feeling and India proved it in the first over of the T20I match versus Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday. A horrible mix-up between openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill left Rohit Sharma burning with rage after being dismissed for a duck in his first T20I after a year.
After putting up a solid total of 158/5, Afghanistan aimed to start their bowling innings with a bang. Their wish was fulfilled in the second ball of the first over courtesy of a complete misunderstanding between Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill.
Rohit came down the pitch, took the ball on the half-volley and pushed it to mid-off. The Kookaburra was racing away until Ibrahim Zadran's big dive stopped the ball. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was busy ball-watching with Rohit running all the way to the other end. The skipper’s insistence was denied by his young counterpart and Rohit found himself at the same end as his partner Shubhman Gill, causing him to walk off. He did so fuming with rage and shot a few choice words at Gill for his mindless play that caused all the confusion between the two batters.
Twitterverse was left stunned with the confusion between Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill and took ti social media to vent their frustration.
January 11, 2024
Rohit Gill ko gaali dety huwe😁— Zohaib (@zohaibsajid920) January 11, 2024
Rohit runout for duck.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/Z4Bzh3tRtD
Rohit - Gill 😭😭— 🔥🌟 (@Salmaan_Raju) January 11, 2024
Awesome running between the wickets :-) Both batsman at the same end. Rohit-Gill. #IndvAfg #1stT20.— Cipher (@raj_cipher) January 11, 2024
First time seeing Captain Rohit Sharma that angry.— RoMan (@SkyXRohit1) January 11, 2024
Feel for him returning after 14- Months but Gill ruined everything 😭🤬#INDvAFG #RohitSharma𓃵 #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/wLP29w1iUP
It was an easy run. Shubman Gill did not moves from his place.Rohit Sharma was looking very angry ..!!#INDvsAFG | #INDvAFG#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/B9lnj70XDH— Ankit _भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ता (@Ankit_dhawan792) January 11, 2024
It was an easy run. Shubman Gill did not moves from his place.Rohit Sharma was looking very angry ..!!#INDvsAFG | #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/YpyRfWZXR4— Sanjay kumar (@Sanjay_4M) January 11, 2024
I don't remember last time I saw Rohit Sharma this angry.🤣#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/q9IhledxtU— 𝐒 𝐰 𝐚 𝐫 𝐚 ⎋ (@SwaraMSDian) January 11, 2024
Shubham Gill will regret this. I could feel how angry and pissed of Rohit Sharma was. #INDvAFG— Sneha Chandra (@sneha_chandra) January 11, 2024
that was some angry shouting from rohit sharma there to gill 🤯🤯#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/dZIJvZ4hBx— Chirag Singh (@chiragtweeter) January 11, 2024