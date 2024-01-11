Twitter in splits as stunned Novak Djokovic bows down to Steve Smith's tennis chops at Australian Open

It was then Smith's chance to return to the familiarity of his wooden willow and after a wide to begin from Djokovic, he pummelled a full delivery into the crowd before slapping a wide yorker along the ground. When the roles were reversed, Djokovic's wild swing first-off was comprehensively beaten but the 36-year-old asked for another delivery and slyly switched the bat with the tennis racquet at the last second to launch the ball into the stands. Earlier, Djokovic had admitted to playing some beach cricket on the coasts of Australia and doing fairly well and the whole event sparked a flurry of hilarious reactions from Twitterati.