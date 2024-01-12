AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits after Rizwan and Azam recreate Pakistan’s comedy of errors from the past
Pakistan is a team known for their hilarious antics and sloppy fielding and it's proven yet again vs New Zealand during the 1st T20I in Auckland. Mohammed Rizwan ended up muddling with the ball while fielding whereas wicketkeeper Azam Khan failed to seize the Kookaburra to scalp the stumps.
One such incident took place in the eighth over bowled by Usama Mir where Kane Williamson drove a full-length ball outside the off towards point fielder Mohammed Rizwan was steaming in towards the ball and ended up making a terrible misfield while grabbing the ball and throwing it to the wicket-keeper.
Trying to grab the ball, the 31-year-old, who was not wicket-keeping in the match, ended up skidding and fumbling. He overran and had to fetch back to make the throw and Azam was unable to grasp the ball thrown by Rizwan post fumble allowing Williamson to return for the second run.
The Twitterverse was left in splits after yet another comedy of errors by Pakistan fielders and here’s how they reacted.
January 12, 2024
The ball juggler!
Iftikhar Ahmed at backward Point 🔥🔥— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) January 12, 2024
Pakistan Fielding at its Best 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/B9AW3awgI6
They come from the same school!
Pakistan Fielding Again! 😶#NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/YNMy9KLvTB— Salman Babar Fan (@salmankiyaadein) January 12, 2024
It was just a one more bad at office for them!
Poor Fielding By Pakistan today#PAKvsNZ— Anas Kamboh (@Akcricket3) January 12, 2024
He's not used to it!
rizwan fielding???? feels so illegal.— Rauftar🇵🇸 (@arubah56) January 12, 2024
Best keeper in the world?
If you feel useless then think about Rizwan best keeper in the world but still doing fielding 😅 Azam bhai nay onkay dhandhay pr daka mar lia 🥺 #PAKvsNZ #PakistanCricketTeam— U.Danish56😎✌️ (@U_Danish56) January 12, 2024
That sucks!
Haris Rauf not happy with Mohammad Rizwan's fielding effort ☹️ #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Iy7NBfuXS6— RECYCLE BIN (@HamidKh78920300) January 12, 2024
Need much more effort!
Much below average fielding from Rizwan and Babar. They can't even grab the ball.#PAKvsNZ #PAKvNZ— Saad Gondal (@Saadd_Gondal) January 12, 2024
Didn't expect this from them!
Poor fielding standards. What the hell are they doing on the ground? Babar, Iftikhar, Rizwan, Azam. It's a collective poor effort. #NZvPAK— Absolutely Bot (@absolutelybott) January 12, 2024
Oops!
Shut up 🤬— your_Nomy (@PrinceN41107229) January 12, 2024
Azam khan poor keeping
Ifrikhar drop catch
Rizwan poor fielding
Chuheen poor bowling