‌ AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits after Rizwan and Azam recreate Pakistan’s comedy of errors from the past

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Pakistan is a team known for their hilarious antics and sloppy fielding and it's proven yet again vs New Zealand during the 1st T20I in Auckland. Mohammed Rizwan ended up muddling with the ball while fielding whereas wicketkeeper Azam Khan failed to seize the Kookaburra to scalp the stumps.

Despite losing Devon Conway early, New Zealand got off to a flying start and ended up scoring 56/2 in the powerplay. Captain Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell aimed for a firm total on the board and went on to find the gaps on periodic occasions. The duo powered further, courtesy of a few sloppy fielding by Pakistan fielders with one of them being from Rizwan and Azam Khan.

One such incident took place in the eighth over bowled by Usama Mir where Kane Williamson drove a full-length ball outside the off towards point fielder Mohammed Rizwan was steaming in towards the ball and ended up making a terrible misfield while grabbing the ball and throwing it to the wicket-keeper.  

Trying to grab the ball, the 31-year-old, who was not wicket-keeping in the match, ended up skidding and fumbling. He overran and had to fetch back to make the throw and Azam was unable to grasp the ball thrown by Rizwan post fumble allowing Williamson to return for the second run.

The Twitterverse was left in splits after yet another comedy of errors by Pakistan fielders and here’s how they reacted.

