BBL 13 | Twitter erupts as Thunder collapse out of BBL enabling Sydney Sixers' progressing

The Thunders had a thunderous opening, the pair of Aussie icon David Warner and English veteran Alex Hales accumulated 44/0 in the powerplay. However, the Thunder's opening partnership was short-lived thereafter as Hales was dismissed right after the powerplay by Steve O'Keefe with a good length delivery on off-stump. O’Keefe didn’t intend to stop there and continued to bamboozle the Thunder batters, picking up Cameron Bancroft with splendid wicket-to-wicket bowling. With Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Oliver Davies enduring quick dismissals, the Thunder chase looked shaky with the scorecard reading at 87/4 even as Warner anchored the innings and hit Todd Murphy and O’Keefe around the park. Nevertheless, like a house of cards, wickets kept falling for the Thunder Davies, Daniel Sams and skipper Chris Green not lasting long to leave the scorecard reading 96/6 in the 16th over. Warner tried to push through the batting collapse but succumbed to O’Keefe’s brilliant ball as Thunder’s hope sank even further. A tame run-out of Gray further added to the team’s misery and the side were eventually all out for 132, resulting in a 19 runs victory for the Sixers. It was the fifth win a row in the Sydney derby for the Sixers and one that guaranteed them a playoff spot in BBL 13.