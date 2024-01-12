‌BBL 13 | Twitter in awe as Dave Warner makes Rocky Bhai-like entry at SCG for Sydney Showdown





The Big Bash League has been known for its unique way of portraying the gentleman’s game after they introduced various features such as the X-Factor rule, Power Surge, Super-sub, etc. Although only one of them persisted in the 13th edition of the tourney, its uncanny way of displaying cricket never died as Australian veteran cricketer, David Warner made a grand entrance via chopper for the 34th encounter of the ongoing season.

Australian national cricketers seldom participate in the BBL as their national duties tend to clash for the majority of the summer. However, as the tournament reaches its business end, the capped stars tend to show up for the final few matches and hence the anticipation governing the Sydney Derby between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in the SCG.

One of the astounding things that took place in the iconic venue was when Warner landed on the cricket field from the chopper around 17:00 AEDT. After his fairytale retirement from the red-ball form against Pakistan, the southpaw was supposed to fly for his brother’s wedding reception. The Thunder are languishing at the bottom half of the BBL points table and hence the management were all guns blazing to get Warner back in the frame. This led to a mesmerizing way of arrival for the 37-year-old in a helipad and the Twitterverse did not hesitate to show up with their views.

