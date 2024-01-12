Kalinga Super Cup 2024 | Twitter reacts after Bengaluru FC coach and referee indulge in verbal fight
Things got heated between Gerard Zaragoza and the referee in the Kalinga Super Cup|
Odisha FC faced Bengaluru FC in their first encounter of the Kalinga Super Cup on Friday at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. However, after taking the lead in the first half of the game, the BFC coach seemed miffed with the decisions of the referee and a huge verbal fight ensued between them.
It does speaks!
Money Speaks 💰💸🤑#KalingaSuperCup #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/AB87mUanyo— Berlin ⚡ (@BerlinAkaAndres) January 12, 2024
Over hyped
Over-hyped signing by BFC this season..— Cheesy Nachos (@CheesedipNachos) January 12, 2024
Williams - Hot Head
Narzary - No Head #OFCBFC
Right Channel
Someone please tell me what and where is this new position "Right Channel"?— Jitendra Mahapatra (@JitMahapatra1) January 12, 2024
#AmaTeamAmaGame #OFCBFC
Fight game
Just tuned in to BFC vs OFC game. Missed the entire 1st half. What is the whole fight about ?#BFCOFC #OFCBFC #KalingaSuperCup#Indianfootball— Shivam Agarwal (@ShivamA09) January 12, 2024
Straight RED!
Did the ref showed Red Card to Gerard ?#WeAreBFC #KalingaSuperCup #OFCBFC— Ananthi Shrinivasan (@ananthiShriniv1) January 12, 2024
Rigged
This #KalingaSuperCup is Rigged for Odisha 💔— Vivek | বিবেক 🇮🇳 (@YoursTrulyVivid) January 12, 2024
Within Half-Time,We had 3-4 Such Incorrect Calls from Referee, Including the Yellow on Roshan.
Won't be Surprised if a Goal is Disallowed heading into 2nd Half.
Siva looking Good Today.#WeAreBFC #OFCBFC #IndianFootball https://t.co/vuLJ679M2Q
It won't
Shutting down the mouths by cards and suspensions won't improve the quality of refereeing. 😡 #OFCBFC #KalingaSuperCup #Indianfootball #ISL— Jobin Vargheese (@VargheeseJobin) January 12, 2024
Trash
Gerard Zaragoza going to trash one of the referee's today 😌#OFCBFC #KalingaSuperCup pic.twitter.com/aXndJLCC6J— Kevin (@kevbmat) January 12, 2024
Drama
Half Time Drama and I'm all here for it 😎🍿.I wanna see em biriyani Bois crying about refereeing post match.#OFCBFC #ISL #KBFC— Viy (@Viyshnuw) January 12, 2024