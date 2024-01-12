More Options

‌Kalinga Super Cup 2024 | Twitter reacts after Bengaluru FC coach and referee indulge in verbal fight

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Things got heated between Gerard Zaragoza and the referee in the Kalinga Super Cup

Odisha FC faced Bengaluru FC in their first encounter of the Kalinga Super Cup on Friday at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. However, after taking the lead in the first half of the game, the BFC coach seemed miffed with the decisions of the referee and a huge verbal fight ensued between them. 

In the first game of the juggernauts of the Kalinga Super Cup, there was high drama after the first half of the game. Although Bengaluru FC gave a good fight by creating several chances throughout the first half, Odisha FC got the lead due to a major error by goalkeeper Sahil Poonia. Odisha FC forward Ahmed Jahouh took the free-kick from just outside the box, thanks to a foul and a yellow card challenge by Naorem Roshan Singh. Poonia committed a major blunder by jumping in front, only for the kick from Ahmed Jahouh to turn and reach inside the goalpost. 
Although Bengaluru FC kept pressing after conceding the goal, they could not convert the chances that they got. Odisha committed major fouls, with Jerry Lalrinzuala and Jaouh earning yellow cards. Ryan Willimas was shown a red card just before the first half for his challenge. Just after the first-half whistle, Gerard Zaragoza seemed extremely dissatisfied with the decisions of the referees and a verbal battle ensued. While the coach started having an argument with the match official, it later turned into a verbal fight with the referee of the match. Fortunately, the coach was not shown a card and was asked to get back to the dugout after a huge verbal encounter on the pitch. Several players also joined in, but the referees calmed the situation at the end of it. 
