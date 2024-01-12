‌Kalinga Super Cup 2024 | Twitter reacts after Bengaluru FC coach and referee indulge in verbal fight

Although Bengaluru FC kept pressing after conceding the goal, they could not convert the chances that they got. Odisha committed major fouls, with Jerry Lalrinzuala and Jaouh earning yellow cards. Ryan Willimas was shown a red card just before the first half for his challenge. Just after the first-half whistle, Gerard Zaragoza seemed extremely dissatisfied with the decisions of the referees and a verbal battle ensued. While the coach started having an argument with the match official, it later turned into a verbal fight with the referee of the match. Fortunately, the coach was not shown a card and was asked to get back to the dugout after a huge verbal encounter on the pitch. Several players also joined in, but the referees calmed the situation at the end of it.