NZ vs PAK | Twitter erupts after Aamer Jamal’s alpha energy ends in a jiffy with no-ball blunder in Eden Park

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Cricket is often regarded as a mental battle between two oppositions, where strategic moves and skill plays unfold. These mental duels often lead to an adrenaline rush and one of them shortlived in Auckland on Friday when Aamer Jamal’s energetic celebration faded with a no-ball mishap.

Despite losing Devon Conway in the first over off Shaheen Afridi, New Zealand continued scoring runs quickly as Finn Allen took the driver’s seat with Kane Williamson as the grafter. Allen looked in good touch before getting cleaned up by Jamal that caved into a lifeline for the wicketkeeper-batter when the officials found that the bowler had overstepped. 

After whacking a six in the second ball of the fourth over, Allen was bowled by a fuller delivery right on the money. Failing to get the better on his impulse, the youngster was carried away for yet another big shot and ended up watching the ball beat the inside edge and knock over the stumps. 

Eventually, Jamal followed it up with a roaring celebration where he leaped and punched in the air before the match official gestured for a pause and observed the landing foot. It was vivid that the all-rounder had overstepped the popping crease at the time of delivery release and hence the wicket was denied and a free hit followed. The Twitterverse closely followed this incident and could not shy away from letting their emotions flow through social media.

