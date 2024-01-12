NZ vs PAK | Twitter erupts after Aamer Jamal’s alpha energy ends in a jiffy with no-ball blunder in Eden Park
Cricket is often regarded as a mental battle between two oppositions, where strategic moves and skill plays unfold. These mental duels often lead to an adrenaline rush and one of them shortlived in Auckland on Friday when Aamer Jamal’s energetic celebration faded with a no-ball mishap.
After whacking a six in the second ball of the fourth over, Allen was bowled by a fuller delivery right on the money. Failing to get the better on his impulse, the youngster was carried away for yet another big shot and ended up watching the ball beat the inside edge and knock over the stumps.
Eventually, Jamal followed it up with a roaring celebration where he leaped and punched in the air before the match official gestured for a pause and observed the landing foot. It was vivid that the all-rounder had overstepped the popping crease at the time of delivery release and hence the wicket was denied and a free hit followed. The Twitterverse closely followed this incident and could not shy away from letting their emotions flow through social media.
Aamer Jamal clean-bowled Fin Allen after being smashed but its a NO BALL 😳#NZvPAK #PAKvsNZ #AamerJamal pic.twitter.com/zDBD28Un7f— Ameer Hamza Asif (@AmeerHamzaAsif) January 12, 2024
No ball? Why Ameer Jamal why?— Shay🔻 (@theShereee) January 12, 2024
Ameer Jamal 💀👀👀 what happened bro 4 over 56 runs #PAKvsNZ— Muhammad Awais (@Muhammadawais8r) January 12, 2024
Danger man fin Alien is Save Ameer jamal can’t believe.#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/tyU5887QPP— ZAINI💚 (@ZainAli_16) January 12, 2024
Ameer Jamal gets Allen !— Hassan 🇵🇸 (@Puff_Pastryy) January 12, 2024
Always rated Fin Allen don't know why RCb doesn't 💀 he's an explosive batter 💥 🧨— ✨ (@Skyy4u) January 12, 2024
6 4 4 4 6 by Fin allen against 135 kmph bhagte hua spinner sofa set#NZvsPAK #T20WC2024 #T20WORLDCUP #CRICKETTWITTER #ShaheenAfridi #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/HPy8lY6eag— RINKU SINGH (@RINKUSINGH42465) January 12, 2024
Fin allen ne abbas k name main afridi ko dek kr shaheen afridi samaj beta tha .bhai hr koi bagta hua spinner nhi hota🤣— Fawad Fadi56 (@ADfawadfadi) January 12, 2024