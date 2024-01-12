‌NZ vs PAK | Twitter erupts as star-studded trio of Williamson, Mitchell, and Southee outshine Pakistan in Auckland

After winning the toss and deciding to field first, newly appointed skipper, Shaheen Afridi drew first blood after outfoxing Devon Conway for a golden duck on the second ball of the innings. Despite early jitters, Finn Allen charged the opposition bowlers and scored quick runs along with Kane Williamson before getting dismissed off Abbas Afridi in the fifth over. The powerplay score read 56/2 and Daryl Mitchell joined hands with his skipper and continued the onslaught. The experienced tag team orchestrated 78 runs for the third wicket before Williamson fell in the 12th over. However, this did not stop Mitchell from accelerating to a 27-ball 61-run knock which was followed by 61 runs from the lower middle order that helped the Kiwis to propel to 226/8 at the end of the innings. Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, claiming a three-fer each followed by a couple for Haris Rauf.