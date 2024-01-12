PAK vs NZ | Twitter abuzz after Ish Sodhi’s 0.49 seconds reflex stuns Fakhar Zaman in Eden Park
When two fierce competitors take the cricket field for glory, we often get to witness some mind-blowing brilliance that takes center stage. One of those mindbusters was on display when Ish Sodhi completed an excellent low catch off his bowling in a flash to dismiss Fakhar Zaman in the first T20I.
Right after hitting a roof-top maximum against Ben Sears on the penultimate ball of the 8th over, Sodhi followed up with a low-full-toss delivery on the first delivery in the next over. Zaman tried to chip it towards the leg side but the ball caught the outside half of the blade and went towards the left of the bowler. Sodhi reacted in a flash and grasped the ball with his left hand to complete the catch.
The wrist-spinner was seen in jubilation after completing the screamer and Zaman had to trudge off the field after a brisk start. In general, catches off one’s bowling are not easy peasy and the broadcasters replayed the take and quoted that the grab was made in 0.49 seconds from the time the ball rebounded off the willow. Seeing this, the Twitterverse was in awe of Sodhi’s efforts and did not hesitate to share their opinions.
January 12, 2024
That was some excellent catch!
Fakhar Zaman Dismissed for 15 Runs from 10 Balls.— Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket18) January 12, 2024
- Jaffa from Ish Sodhi, A one-handed catch......!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sRbBSZ3LJj
Craziest catch!
WHAT A CATCH BY ISH SODHI.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 12, 2024
- Incredible, Sodhi..!!! pic.twitter.com/j7DNMkHdye
Ish Sodhi pulled off a stunner!
What a catch by Ish Sodhi 🇳🇿🔥🔥🔥 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/U7KapmTL0D— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 12, 2024
That was not in the bucket list!
What a catch by Ish Sodhi 🇳🇿🔥🔥🔥 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/BsDd401w3C— Malik.🇵🇰 (@Aamir_56__) January 12, 2024
Brilliantly taken!
What a catch by Ish Sodhi 🇳🇿🔥🔥🔥 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/BsDd401w3C— Malik.🇵🇰 (@Aamir_56__) January 12, 2024
That roar after the catch was lit!🔥🔥🔥
Ish Sodhi pulls off an extraordinary catch!— Yogesh Yadav (@yogeshydv03) January 12, 2024
Truly remarkable, Sodhi! pic.twitter.com/IE1suj2Uml
Pheww!!!
GREAT CATCH FROM ISH SODHI !!!! #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/EIDMaDyPCQ— A D U (@cricfootadnan) January 12, 2024
He caught the bullet!
Fakhar Was also looking in good mode by great catch by ish sodhi 🥲 #PAKvsNZ #PakistanCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/jkdbFkF7fe— Moosa Essani (@MoosaGamer2) January 12, 2024
Amazing!
What a catch by Ish Sodhi. 🤯— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) January 12, 2024