More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter abuzz after Ish Sodhi’s 0.49 seconds reflex stuns Fakhar Zaman in Eden Park

PAK vs NZ | Twitter abuzz after Ish Sodhi’s 0.49 seconds reflex stuns Fakhar Zaman in Eden Park

14

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

When two fierce competitors take the cricket field for glory, we often get to witness some mind-blowing brilliance that takes center stage. One of those mindbusters was on display when Ish Sodhi completed an excellent low catch off his bowling in a flash to dismiss Fakhar Zaman in the first T20I.

After finishing the first innings tally at 226/8 on the back of strong batting, Pakistan gave a similar start despite losing wickets regularly. Post-powerplay, they were scoring more than 10 runs per over and just when Fakhar Zaman was on the verge of getting set, a brilliant reflexive low catch from Sodhi left the audience stunned. 

Right after hitting a roof-top maximum against Ben Sears on the penultimate ball of the 8th over, Sodhi followed up with a low-full-toss delivery on the first delivery in the next over. Zaman tried to chip it towards the leg side but the ball caught the outside half of the blade and went towards the left of the bowler. Sodhi reacted in a flash and grasped the ball with his left hand to complete the catch.

The wrist-spinner was seen in jubilation after completing the screamer and Zaman had to trudge off the field after a brisk start. In general, catches off one’s bowling are not easy peasy and the broadcasters replayed the take and quoted that the grab was made in 0.49 seconds from the time the ball rebounded off the willow. Seeing this, the Twitterverse was in awe of Sodhi’s efforts and did not hesitate to share their opinions.

Brilliant effort!

That was some excellent catch!

Craziest catch!

Ish Sodhi pulled off a stunner!

That was not in the bucket list!

Brilliantly taken!

That roar after the catch was lit!🔥🔥🔥

Pheww!!! 

He caught the bullet!

Amazing!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all