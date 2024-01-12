More Options

SA20 | Twitter reacts as catching contest worth 2 million turns bloody thanks to Roy's humungous hit

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Jason Roy let one launch and unwittingly caused a crowd emergency on Friday

Paarl Royals

Perhaps only cricket can have an innocuous lottery result turn into spilled blood as Paarl witnessed a literal manifestation of the growing dangers of T20s. A spectator aiming to win two million rands by grabbing Jason Roy's full-blooded maximum was left needing emergency first aid on Friday.

‌Paarl Royals kicked off their SA20 season by sending out the dynamic English duo of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler to open the innings after being asked to abt first by Pretoria Capitals at Boland Park. The pitch showed early signs of grip and playing slow with the batters struggling to get off the blocks straightaway but the nature of the surface could not contain Roy for long as he inevitably teed off in the third over. However, little could he have imagined the grim scenes it would cause in the stands.
After dispatching EathanBosch for a boundary on the second ball, Roy shimmied down the tracks and elegantly launched the Kookaburra over the long-on boundary for a maximum. As has been the case throughout SA20's history, the crow converged against the dipping white rock given the tournament sponsor Betway&apos;s promise to award 2 million rands to any person that managed to grab the ball one-handed in the stands. A white-bearded gentleman managed to timely settle in underneath the ball but failed to project the pace at which it was falling as he lost it in the bright sun and before he could evade the danger, the hard-leather ball struck him ferociously on the jaw.
There was blood instantly all over the face of the spectator and Twitterati quickly got into the action to empathize with the injured man.  

