SA20 | Twitter reacts as catching contest worth 2 million turns bloody thanks to Roy's humungous hit

‌Paarl Royals kicked off their SA20 season by sending out the dynamic English duo of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler to open the innings after being asked to abt first by Pretoria Capitals at Boland Park. The pitch showed early signs of grip and playing slow with the batters struggling to get off the blocks straightaway but the nature of the surface could not contain Roy for long as he inevitably teed off in the third over. However, little could he have imagined the grim scenes it would cause in the stands.