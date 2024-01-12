SA20 | Twitter reacts as catching contest worth 2 million turns bloody thanks to Roy's humungous hit
Jason Roy let one launch and unwittingly caused a crowd emergency on Friday|
Paarl Royals
Perhaps only cricket can have an innocuous lottery result turn into spilled blood as Paarl witnessed a literal manifestation of the growing dangers of T20s. A spectator aiming to win two million rands by grabbing Jason Roy's full-blooded maximum was left needing emergency first aid on Friday.
