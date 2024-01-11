SA20 | Twitter reacts as nature conspires with Klaasen's blinder to hand DSG improbable victory over MICT
Heinrich Klaasen's flamboyant 35-ball 85 ultimately proved to be decisive in the unofficial SA20 opener at Durban|
Durban Super Giants clinched a rain-interrupted humdinger at Kingsmead to get SA20 off to a ravishing start. The hosts had a tall order at hand after Ryan Rickelton's 87 meant they had to chase 208 but Heinrich Klaasen's lusty 85 combined with a timely shower gave them a four-wicket DLS win.
The Greatest
Heinrich Klassen is the GREATEST T20 Wicket keeper batter and in top 5 best T20 batter overall— Yash (@CSKYash_) January 11, 2024
And I'm not overexaggerating pic.twitter.com/f1EpTpJyrd
They should back him
Klassen should be the first name in SRH’s playing 11— Sabarish Ds (@SabarishDs) January 11, 2024
Hope they back him
No weaknesses at all
This klassen fellow has no weakness vs spin and pace.... Should conduct a drug test on him ffs.— Sai (@akakrcb6) January 11, 2024
Built for T20 cricket
Heinrich Klassen is THAT guy and can turn over any match, any day! This guy is built for T20 cricket and pressure situations 🔥🔥👏🏻 #SA20 @SA20_League pic.twitter.com/R9b4bG6L7K— Avuyile Sawula (@av_sawula) January 11, 2024
Table toppers
💙 Durban Supergiants Have Won the Match VS MI Capetown.— AJ (@AJ_0755) January 11, 2024
(Due to the DLS Method)
It was Heinrich Klassen who made it possible for DSG.
They are the table toppers of the SA20 League now.#SA20 #DSGvMICT #MICapeTown pic.twitter.com/jqWAEMoFXW
Breathtaking
Breathtaking knock from the Mass Maharaj Henrich Klassen 🥵.— Dr. Prajwal Elipay (@prajju4611) January 11, 2024
Pair him up with a good finisher and win any match at any ground against any opposition.
He’s the kinda player that goes straight for the jugular 🔥
Goodness gracious
Goodness Gracious this Klassen is a MONSTER— 𝔸ℝℕ𝔸𝕍 (@TheDrArnav) January 11, 2024
True
Klassen is giving so many chances ….— Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) January 11, 2024
Just that the ppl in the crowd are not taking/catching those#Klassen #SA20
Unreal
The way Klassen has been playing in league cricket, it's unreal man. Man literally smacked bowlers in the MLC, too. He also scored at a very healthy Strike Rate this WC.. #CricketTwitter #SA20— Spandan Roy (@talksports45) January 11, 2024
Too good
Klassen is too good for SA20.— Harsh (@imharshn) January 11, 2024
If DSG doesn't end up as winners after having such a batting line-up they should dissolve their franchise.