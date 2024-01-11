SA20 | Twitter reacts as nature conspires with Klaasen's blinder to hand DSG improbable victory over MICT

In response, the hosts got off to the worst possible start as former skipper Quinton de Kock succumbed to Kagiso Rabada in the second over before Beuran Hendricks sent Wiaan Mulder's stump cartwheeling with an absolute ripper. A few gorgeous boundaries from Matthew Bretzke helped the Super Giants recover to 52/2 at the end of the powerplay, only for Keemo Paul to hole out immediately after. Nevertheless, Heinrich Klaasen took little time to get going and brought the game back into balance at the halfway stage with the scorecard reading 99/4, despite Breetzke departing for 39 runs struck at 160+. The Proteas reached his fifty in 25 balls and threatened to seal matters in a hurry as he cleared the ropes eight times in his outrageous 35-ball 85 but Rabada timely struck in the 16th over to send him on his way. With no specialist batters remaining for DSG, the pendulum seemed to have swung Cape Town's way except in a final twist, rain made a fatal entry midway through the 17th over. As things stood, the score of 177/6 was 11 above the DLS par, handing the hosts an improbable victory to begin their campaign.