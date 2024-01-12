WATCH I Warner’s pre-game distractions rattle Smith resulting in a golden duck at SCG
They say you can't do big things if you are distracted by small things. Such was the case between Sydney Sixers opener Steve Smith and Thunders legend David Warner with the former distracting Smith with his hilarious banter in the 34th game of the Big Bash League at the packed SCG on Friday.
Opting to field first worked well for the Thunder as they successfully managed to dismiss Smith in the first ball of the match. Australia's newly-appointed Test opener did not fare well against the new ball in the shortest format after being dismissed for a golden duck in the Sydney Smash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.
After opening the innings alongside James Vince in the critical encounter, the former Australian captain walked across the stump and tried to drag the pull from outside off. He failed to middle it and got a top-edge skying towards deep square leg where Nathan McAndrew settled under it and took it safely.
That's how a banter should sound
Cheeky bit of banter from Warner and Smith's GONE first ball! 😱 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/VLiojjpeyN— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024