BBL 13 | Marsh-McGurk outshines Stars in Melbourne showdown as Finch bids big bash with victory
Aaron Finch sings off Big Bash League with a triumph despite a bronze duck under his name. After a disciplined bowling effort, Shaun Marsh and Jake Fraser-McGurk’s brilliant knocks eclipse the Melbourne Stars in Melbourne showdown as they still quench for the challenger spot in BBL 2023/24.
Winning the toss and asking the Melbourne Stars to bat first panned out well for the Melbourne Renegades as third new-ball bowler, Tom Rogers struck early after trapping Dan Lawrence on the first ball of the third over. Mixing-up Akeal Hosein’s finger spin within the powerplay did not restrict runs as Stars scored 33 runs inside the mandatory powerplay. In an attempt to continue with the momentum, Rogers (23) got outwitted by Kane Richardson in the sixth over. While Glenn Maxwell and Beau Webster tried to rescue the ship, the former was outdone by a deceptive slower one from Richardson. Marcus Stoinis followed suit in the following over before Hilton Cartwright and Webster glued 31 runs together for the fifth wicket. As the runs were coming slow, Webster tried to take on Hosein in the first ball of the Power Surge but could only hole it down to long on. The struggle continued for the visitors despite Cartwright scoring 30-ball 38 and with the Gades’ bowlers pegging back at them, the Stars ended the tally at 137/8 in 20 overs.
In response, Aaron Finch walked out receiving a guard of honour from the counterparts along with partner, Shaun Marsh. The former’s farewell match turned out to be embarrassing after he went dismissed for a bronze duck off Joel Paris on the first ball of the third over. Jake Fraser-McGurk joined hands with Marsh and the duo orchestrated a brilliant 68-run second wicket partnership that set the tone for the chase. While Fraser-McGurk mixed caution with aggression in his 31-ball 42, Marsh hold one end and periodically threaded the gaps. However, the Stars came back in the contest when Nathan Coulter-Nile got the better of Fraser-McGurk on the eleventh over. Subsequently, the Stars lost a couple of more wickets within the next eight deliveries that included Jordan Cox and Will Sutherland off Coulter-Nile and Scott Boland respexctively. However, Marsh hanged around and reached his fifty in 42 balls. With assistance from Jonathan Wells, the southpaw ensured a sweet present of six-wicket triumph to Renegades’ Legend Finch on his farewell match.
What an end!
The end of a fabulous career.— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2024
Aaron Finch is dismissed in his farewell match, caught by his great mate, Glenn Maxwell. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/J38pyUIATE
The Finch clan
The Finch Family. 🫶#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/y5gh8dLrHr— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2024
Wonderfull!
Aaron Finch is a wonderful person. Great to see the @BBL give him a grand send-off👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 13, 2024
Last one
Last match of Aaron Finch in BBL .#BBL13 #BBL2023pic.twitter.com/W1vK5R48Rb— Cric Krishna (@Krishnak0109) January 13, 2024
Bye bye
Good Bye Aaron Finch 👀👋#BBL2023 #AaronFinch #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Fz9WAIOPm5— Malik Idrees Rehman (@Malik_Rehman56) January 13, 2024
Finch leaves
And with his family and friends by his side, Aaron Finch leaves the Big Bash. #BBL13— Sharjeel Butt (@SharjeelButt03) January 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/szSp1i5nzg
Loved it
I loved how Maxwell didn't even celebrate during Finch's dismissal out of respect for a friend's final exit. https://t.co/DlLnKd2HIl— Salvatore Schillaci (@Siya__F) January 13, 2024
The end
The end of a fabulous career.— BobbyBobsy 💫 (@Shozabsyed3) January 13, 2024
Aaron Finch is dismissed in his farewell match, caught by his great mate, Glenn Maxwell. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/sr4zBLYMwt
Ended with a duck
Aaron Finch ended his BBL career by scoring 0 against Melbourne Stars 💔— Shumaila Tanveer (@shumaila56_) January 13, 2024
What an amazing career Finch had!
Video credit: BBLpic.twitter.com/LfpNhG30gb
Anti climax
Ah quite the anti-climax. Finch is Maxi's closest friend. 😂 https://t.co/wtNnjeN6qO— TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) January 13, 2024