BBL 13 | Marsh-McGurk outshines Stars in Melbourne showdown as Finch bids big bash with victory

Winning the toss and asking the Melbourne Stars to bat first panned out well for the Melbourne Renegades as third new-ball bowler, Tom Rogers struck early after trapping Dan Lawrence on the first ball of the third over. Mixing-up Akeal Hosein’s finger spin within the powerplay did not restrict runs as Stars scored 33 runs inside the mandatory powerplay. In an attempt to continue with the momentum, Rogers (23) got outwitted by Kane Richardson in the sixth over. While Glenn Maxwell and Beau Webster tried to rescue the ship, the former was outdone by a deceptive slower one from Richardson. Marcus Stoinis followed suit in the following over before Hilton Cartwright and Webster glued 31 runs together for the fifth wicket. As the runs were coming slow, Webster tried to take on Hosein in the first ball of the Power Surge but could only hole it down to long on. The struggle continued for the visitors despite Cartwright scoring 30-ball 38 and with the Gades’ bowlers pegging back at them, the Stars ended the tally at 137/8 in 20 overs.