‌BBL 13 | Morris-Tye star with ball as Scorchers cement playoff spot after drubbing table-toppers in Perth

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

KFC BBL

Despite a good start to the chase, Brisbane Heat failed to keep up their winning streak as Lance Morris and Andrew Tye rattled them in Perth. The Scorchers’ top-order was challenged in the first innings but Nick Hobson and Cooper Connolly’s gritty knocks gave them the winning total.

Brisbane Heat were right in the game after the bowlers hit the strappings early and yielded two wickets inside the powerplay. Scorchers’ openers, Steven Eskinazie and Sam Whiteman, failed to get along at the start with Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis following them back to the hut within the first half of the innings. Due to the early shockers, the home side reached the fifty-run mark after 52 legitimate deliveries in the innings. Laurie Evans (26) and Cooper Connolly tried to stabilize the ship but could not gel for long as Paul Walter broke the building partnership in the fifth ball of the 12th over to push the opposition to 83/5. It was followed by just seven runs off the next couple of overs and subsequently, the Scorchers opted for the Power Surge. This led to a switch of gears as they eked 24 runs from the floating powerplay with Connolly (25-ball 35) losing his wicket in the final delivery, courtesy of an excellent catch from Michael Neser off Xavier Bartlett’s bowling. However, Nick Hobson maintained the run-flow as he whopped three sixes and a four in the ultimate two overs and remained unbeaten at 48 off 30 to propel the Scorchers to 158/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Heat got an excellent start as Josh Brow (29) and Jimmy Peirson tailored 55 runs for the opening stand after piling 34 runs inside the mandatory powerplay. The hosts were reeling behind in the contest and then Ashton Agar’s epic fielding antics helped Lance Morris to draw first blood in the defense. The domestic veteran, Peirson tried to continue the aggressive intent but could not extend it further after wickets tumbled in quick succession from the opposite end. Disciplined bowling from Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Agar reduced the Heat to 84/4 after 13.3 overs. Despite the quick fall of wickets, Michael Neser and Paul Walter opted for the Power Surge but could not do the damage rather gave their wickets away on consecutive deliveries to conclude the floating powerplay. All of a sudden, the table-toppers were reeling at 100/6 at the end of the 16th over with Max Bryant at one end. The recognized batter failed to get assistance from the lower order as Tye and Morris cleared the clutter in haste, bagging a four-for and three-fer respectively to pull off a 35-run triumph in the reverse fixture.

