‌BBL 13 | Morris-Tye star with ball as Scorchers cement playoff spot after drubbing table-toppers in Perth





Brisbane Heat were right in the game after the bowlers hit the strappings early and yielded two wickets inside the powerplay. Scorchers’ openers, Steven Eskinazie and Sam Whiteman, failed to get along at the start with Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis following them back to the hut within the first half of the innings. Due to the early shockers, the home side reached the fifty-run mark after 52 legitimate deliveries in the innings. Laurie Evans (26) and Cooper Connolly tried to stabilize the ship but could not gel for long as Paul Walter broke the building partnership in the fifth ball of the 12th over to push the opposition to 83/5. It was followed by just seven runs off the next couple of overs and subsequently, the Scorchers opted for the Power Surge. This led to a switch of gears as they eked 24 runs from the floating powerplay with Connolly (25-ball 35) losing his wicket in the final delivery, courtesy of an excellent catch from Michael Neser off Xavier Bartlett’s bowling. However, Nick Hobson maintained the run-flow as he whopped three sixes and a four in the ultimate two overs and remained unbeaten at 48 off 30 to propel the Scorchers to 158/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Heat got an excellent start as Josh Brow (29) and Jimmy Peirson tailored 55 runs for the opening stand after piling 34 runs inside the mandatory powerplay. The hosts were reeling behind in the contest and then Ashton Agar’s epic fielding antics helped Lance Morris to draw first blood in the defense. The domestic veteran, Peirson tried to continue the aggressive intent but could not extend it further after wickets tumbled in quick succession from the opposite end. Disciplined bowling from Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Agar reduced the Heat to 84/4 after 13.3 overs. Despite the quick fall of wickets, Michael Neser and Paul Walter opted for the Power Surge but could not do the damage rather gave their wickets away on consecutive deliveries to conclude the floating powerplay. All of a sudden, the table-toppers were reeling at 100/6 at the end of the 16th over with Max Bryant at one end. The recognized batter failed to get assistance from the lower order as Tye and Morris cleared the clutter in haste, bagging a four-for and three-fer respectively to pull off a 35-run triumph in the reverse fixture.

I may have spent my entire paycheck on 1 meal for my brother, 2 drinks and 3 ice lollies but the Scorchers won and I’m about to go out for a surprise dinner so this birthday has been an overall success pic.twitter.com/2gClVdL9d7 — ✨🤍 (@__bethlouise) January 13, 2024

So good. Congratulations Perth Scorchers! https://t.co/kXfWXTC9WR — Rita Saffioti (@Rita_Saffioti) January 13, 2024

Shout out to all those fans who braved the heat to support the Scorchers today 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/qdoFrLUW70 — Lee (@LeeTatts) January 13, 2024

Can confirm today was a scorcher …41 degrees! Daughter at the Big Bash, boys playing together, whilst I braved Bunnings with the dog! https://t.co/6OQbISiloe pic.twitter.com/DF99e9uKRC — Anna Ritzema (@Annaritzy) January 13, 2024

BBL Playoff Race is Shaping up well :



Heats ,Scorchers & Sixers are already through with Scorchers vs Sixers to decide the Opponent for Heats in Q1



Stars & Strikers will be fighting for that 4th Spot .



I'm enjoying BBL lately ,seated 🙇 — Pratheep (@208off149) January 13, 2024

To go undefeated before the #BBL13 finals series is one thing, but to get smacked by the Scorchers in the finals series is a completely different thing altogether. @HeatBBL, just regroup and go again next week. pic.twitter.com/QvVPgEUGnt — The Hodgeman 🦸🏻 FLAGBANE LIONS 2024!! (@AwesomeAntho91) January 13, 2024

