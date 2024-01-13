BBL 13 | Morris-Tye star with ball as Scorchers cement playoff spot after drubbing table-toppers in Perth
KFC BBL
Despite a good start to the chase, Brisbane Heat failed to keep up their winning streak as Lance Morris and Andrew Tye rattled them in Perth. The Scorchers’ top-order was challenged in the first innings but Nick Hobson and Cooper Connolly’s gritty knocks gave them the winning total.
In reply, the Heat got an excellent start as Josh Brow (29) and Jimmy Peirson tailored 55 runs for the opening stand after piling 34 runs inside the mandatory powerplay. The hosts were reeling behind in the contest and then Ashton Agar’s epic fielding antics helped Lance Morris to draw first blood in the defense. The domestic veteran, Peirson tried to continue the aggressive intent but could not extend it further after wickets tumbled in quick succession from the opposite end. Disciplined bowling from Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Agar reduced the Heat to 84/4 after 13.3 overs. Despite the quick fall of wickets, Michael Neser and Paul Walter opted for the Power Surge but could not do the damage rather gave their wickets away on consecutive deliveries to conclude the floating powerplay. All of a sudden, the table-toppers were reeling at 100/6 at the end of the 16th over with Max Bryant at one end. The recognized batter failed to get assistance from the lower order as Tye and Morris cleared the clutter in haste, bagging a four-for and three-fer respectively to pull off a 35-run triumph in the reverse fixture.
