‌BBL 13 | Twitter erupts after Jordan Cox’s flashiness costs easy run out opportunity against the Stars  

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Melbourne Renegades

People making a blunder under pressure or attempting a fancy way of doing something to cause an error is becoming increasingly frequent in cricket. One such case occurred in the Melbourne Derby when Jordan Cox’s flashy attempt at a run out went haywire and cost the Renegades a crucial breakthrough.

The Melbourne showdown in the BBL 13 saw the Renegades win the toss and put the Stars to bat first. Playing to strengthen their playoff chances, the Glenn Maxwell-led unit were trying to recover from early setbacks during the middle overs phase when a bizarre run-out slip from Jordan Cox boosted their chances. 

On the third ball of the 14th over, Beau Webster tried to cut a short delivery bowled wide outside the off stump and incurred an inside edge towards the wicketkeeper. The ball deflected off Cox's pad towards the short third-man region where the fielder scampered in and made a good throw towards the striker’s end. With the Stars batters -- Webster and Hilton Cartwright -- stranded halfway through the pitch, there was a brilliant chance for Cox to grab the ball and disturb the stumps.

However, the gloveman seemed flashy in his work as Cox tried to grab the ball with one hand and hurl it at the stumps. In this attempt, the Englishman failed to implement a run out as the ball slipped off his palm and he broke the stumps using his hand. Realising this slip-up immediately, Webster who was stuck halfway down the strip returned to the crease in haste and survived. This horrendous miss was closely observed by the Twitterverse who did not fail to show up with opinions. 

