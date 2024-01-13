BBL 13 | Twitter erupts after Jordan Cox’s flashiness costs easy run out opportunity against the Stars
Melbourne Renegades
People making a blunder under pressure or attempting a fancy way of doing something to cause an error is becoming increasingly frequent in cricket. One such case occurred in the Melbourne Derby when Jordan Cox’s flashy attempt at a run out went haywire and cost the Renegades a crucial breakthrough.
On the third ball of the 14th over, Beau Webster tried to cut a short delivery bowled wide outside the off stump and incurred an inside edge towards the wicketkeeper. The ball deflected off Cox's pad towards the short third-man region where the fielder scampered in and made a good throw towards the striker’s end. With the Stars batters -- Webster and Hilton Cartwright -- stranded halfway through the pitch, there was a brilliant chance for Cox to grab the ball and disturb the stumps.
However, the gloveman seemed flashy in his work as Cox tried to grab the ball with one hand and hurl it at the stumps. In this attempt, the Englishman failed to implement a run out as the ball slipped off his palm and he broke the stumps using his hand. Realising this slip-up immediately, Webster who was stuck halfway down the strip returned to the crease in haste and survived. This horrendous miss was closely observed by the Twitterverse who did not fail to show up with opinions.
What a blunder!
January 13, 2024
True
Jordan Cox looks uninterested. They flew Scott Edwards back from South Africa to sit on the pine. Lol— mathew willoughby (@Ausbooky) January 13, 2024
Well played!
Jordan Cox making up for the crazy DRS Umpire..... Well played!! #BBL13— Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) January 13, 2024
Who selected him?
who selected you as a keeper? you shit show Jordan Cox— The Betting Ranger (@cardsbetsguru) January 13, 2024
Absolutely
That was horrid by Jordan Cox… #BBL13— Staunts (@JohnStaunton14) January 13, 2024
He was quite lazy
Jordan Cox with some of the laziest and dumbest cricket I’ve ever seen. Thats absolutely atrocious. #BBL— Joel (@Bailey_Joel) January 13, 2024
Why?
Why is this Finch's last game? Renegades still have one more league game to go after this. #BBL13— Darshan Senthil (@dagiroxforever7) January 13, 2024
Nice
Aaron Finch— Swamp (@sirswampthing) January 13, 2024
BBL Career
107 matches
3,311 runs
1 team
IPL Career
92 matches
2,091 runs
9 teams
@RenegadesBBL @BBL
End of an era
The end of an era as Aaron Finch ends his brilliant playing career #Cricket #BBL13— Asad ali (@Asadali43045206) January 13, 2024
Retired from all format pic.twitter.com/XOQjTfAwel
Well done Finchy!
After 387 matches and 11,458 runs, a T20 legend leaves the field for the final time.— BABARIAN_56 (@BABAR_56_KING) January 13, 2024
Go well in your retirement, Aaron Finch 🙌
共テの英語リスニングの時のワイ....#共通テスト #英語難化 pic.twitter.com/aksbgBNIla