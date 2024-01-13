‌BBL 13 | Twitter laughs as Ashton Agar’s ‘trust issues’ exposed after denying Behrendorff to pull of self-reliant catch

Opting to bat first during the toss did not fare well initially for the home side as they lost four wickets in quick succession. However, the lower order stepped up to post 158 runs on the board, and in reply, their bowlers were spot-on with the ball during the middle overs with one of those witnessing a hilarious catching moment between Ashton Agar and Jason Behrendorff.

On the sixth delivery of the seventh over, Lance Morris dished a short delivery wide outside the off stump. Josh Brown tried to make room and slay an uppish cut wide of the third-man region. However, he got the top edge and the ball ballooned over between backward point and third man region. Agar from inside the 30-yard circle ran back and gestured Behrendroff, steaming in from third man, to go for the catch. However, realizing lately that it would be too difficult for the tall pacer, Agar himself managed to pull off the catch at the very last moment, sending Twitter into a frenzy over the concept of ‘trust issues’

Wow. Very lucky there. Behrendorff simply has to want and call that. Agar was begging him to. Lucky no collision and Agar takes the catch. #BBL13 — Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) January 13, 2024

Josh Brown that was a silly shot 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #BBL13 — Cherrykie (@CherrykieMore) January 13, 2024

Heat falling apart here. Scorchers getting on top #BBL13 — Matt (@Mattys123) January 13, 2024

Perth Scorchers are reaping rewards of overconfidence. This downfall had to happen #BBL13 — cric_bakchod (@Cric_bakchod) January 13, 2024

Terrible by scorchers #BBL13 — Matt Walton (@MattWalton2021) January 13, 2024

Scorchers are making a comeback in this game 💥#BBL13 #heatvsscorchers — Punith Krishna 𝕏 | MSDian (@itzzpunith) January 13, 2024

Scorchers bowling well here. Needed to leave Renshaw in though 😂 — Dylan McEvoy (@DylanMcEvoy) January 13, 2024

