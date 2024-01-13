More Options

‌BBL 13 | Twitter laughs as Ashton Agar’s ‘trust issues’ exposed after denying Behrendorff to pull of self-reliant catch

‌BBL 13 | Twitter laughs as Ashton Agar’s ‘trust issue’ exposed after denying Behrendorff to pull of self-reliant catch

16

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Be it an on-field rivalry or be it some funny moments, a cricket contest hardly falls short of building epic moments. The BBL clash between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat saw a savage moment when Ashton Agar directed Jason Behrendorff for a catch but ended up grabbing it himself.

Opting to bat first during the toss did not fare well initially for the home side as they lost four wickets in quick succession. However, the lower order stepped up to post 158 runs on the board, and in reply, their bowlers were spot-on with the ball during the middle overs with one of those witnessing a hilarious catching moment between Ashton Agar and Jason Behrendorff.

On the sixth delivery of the seventh over, Lance Morris dished a short delivery wide outside the off stump. Josh Brown tried to make room and slay an uppish cut wide of the third-man region. However, he got the top edge and the ball ballooned over between backward point and third man region. Agar from inside the 30-yard circle ran back and gestured Behrendroff, steaming in from third man, to go for the catch. However, realizing lately that it would be too difficult for the tall pacer, Agar himself managed to pull off the catch at the very last moment, sending Twitter into a frenzy over the concept of ‘trust issues’

When you trust issues

very lucky

Silly shot

Chance

Scorchers on top

Ohhh

Terrible

Comeback kings

Well bowled

Unbelievable 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all