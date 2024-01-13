More Options

‌BBL 13 | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans' major acquisition Spencer Jonson spits venom with a sharp bouncer in Perth

‌BBL 13 | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans' major acquisition Spencer Jonson spits venom with a sharp bouncer in Perth

275

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Life’s unprecedented challenges flummoxing an individual can be metaphorically linked to a sharp bumper bewildering a batter on a cricket field. A similar moment was captured during Saturday’s  BBL game when Gujarat Titans’ latest big buy, Spencer Johnson unsettled Laurie Evans with a nasty bouncer.

After a loss against the table-toppers in their latest match, Perth Scorchers failed to stand upright in the reverse fixture in their backyard. They lost three wickets within the first six overs and new batter, Laurie Evans was charged by some brilliant bowling outbursts that included a sharp bouncer from Spencer Johnson in the seventh over of the first innings. 

On the fifth delivery of the eighth over, Johnson dished a short-pitched delivery around the leg stump at the in-form Scorchers’ batter. The Perth Stadium, renowned for its pace and bounce saw its true nature when the ball nibbled inward and reared up to surprise Evans who seemed stuck in the crease. The batter was late to react for a hook and seemed stuck with the bat underneath the chin losing his bottom hand. Eventually, the ball took the top edge of the blade and leaped over the wicketkeeper to race towards the boundary ropes.

Although it was a lucky boundary for Evans, he seemed out of poise due to the sharp rear off the surface angling into his body. The left-arm pacer was bagged by Gujarat Titans during the IPL Auction 2024 for a whooping INR 10 Cr and the Twitterverse could not shy away from pouring their emotions.

Absolute ripper

Exceptional

Chiki boom

What a twist!

Full throttle

Delight!

LOL

Superstar

Beauty

Crazy

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all