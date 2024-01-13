BBL 13 | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans' major acquisition Spencer Jonson spits venom with a sharp bouncer in Perth
Life’s unprecedented challenges flummoxing an individual can be metaphorically linked to a sharp bumper bewildering a batter on a cricket field. A similar moment was captured during Saturday’s BBL game when Gujarat Titans’ latest big buy, Spencer Johnson unsettled Laurie Evans with a nasty bouncer.
After a loss against the table-toppers in their latest match, Perth Scorchers failed to stand upright in the reverse fixture in their backyard. They lost three wickets within the first six overs and new batter, Laurie Evans was charged by some brilliant bowling outbursts that included a sharp bouncer from Spencer Johnson in the seventh over of the first innings.
On the fifth delivery of the eighth over, Johnson dished a short-pitched delivery around the leg stump at the in-form Scorchers’ batter. The Perth Stadium, renowned for its pace and bounce saw its true nature when the ball nibbled inward and reared up to surprise Evans who seemed stuck in the crease. The batter was late to react for a hook and seemed stuck with the bat underneath the chin losing his bottom hand. Eventually, the ball took the top edge of the blade and leaped over the wicketkeeper to race towards the boundary ropes.
Although it was a lucky boundary for Evans, he seemed out of poise due to the sharp rear off the surface angling into his body. The left-arm pacer was bagged by Gujarat Titans during the IPL Auction 2024 for a whooping INR 10 Cr and the Twitterverse could not shy away from pouring their emotions.
Absolute ripper
This bouncer. 😅— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2024
That's a ripper from Spencer Johnson, but the batsman gets the boundary! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/YFi0B6pkAZ
Exceptional
Ripper of the bouncer from Spencer Johnson but batsman Evans played exceptionally well and gets the best possible result.👏👏#INDvENG #Ishan #Dhoni #Gill #INDvAUS #Babar #DhruvJurel #INDvAFG #BBL13 #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/dQc0HkO8JL— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) January 13, 2024
Chiki boom
Spencer Johnson on 💥#BBL13— Aussies Army🏏🦘 (@AussiesArmy) January 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/oFyEjpB5jK
What a twist!
"Hilarious twist on the pitch! 😅 Spencer Johnson delivers a ripper of a bouncer, but the batsman manages to turn it into a boundary! 🏏🔥 #BBL13 #CricketLaughs" pic.twitter.com/ay2NfvPzD6— Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) January 13, 2024
Full throttle
Spencer johnson on 🔥, Gas, absolute Gas!!!— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) January 13, 2024
What a quality pitch, 🚀, it has got everything!!
Quality cricket 🏏!#bbl13
Delight!
Spencer Johnson is a delight to watch. Just goes about his job. Nothing flash, no over the top celebrations or over reactions when things don’t go his way.— Daniel Wilkins (@lensmandan) January 13, 2024
LOL
jindagi thodi asan lagne lagti hai ki yeh spencer johnson bowling krne ajata hai.— Marwadi (@AmeerHuBc) January 13, 2024
Superstar
a superstar in making— Marwadi (@AmeerHuBc) January 13, 2024
spencer johnson 😻
Beauty
Such a fan of this Heat bowling unit, Spencer Johnson hasn’t kicked on from last season but he’s such a beautiful bowler.— niche snob (@snikiwe_) January 13, 2024
Crazy
Spencer Johnson's bouncer 🙄#BBL13pic.twitter.com/eTXSCwg8Me— Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) January 13, 2024