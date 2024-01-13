SA20 | Twitter confused as bizarre rule denies Tom Abell seemingly clean superhuman six save

Smuts took advantage of a slower ball down leg from Daniel Worrall in the 17th over to powerfully heave it over deep square leg and the ball seemed to be clearing the ropes easily but Tom Abell had other plans. The 27-year-old waited till the last moment before thrusting himself diagonally backwards into the air and snatching at the ball with his fully extended right hand. He showed immaculate technique by timely folding his legs when floating to gain air-time and flicked the Kookaburra back into play timely before hitting the ground with his foot. Both Smuts and Pooran had assumed the six an inevitability and only managed to casually trot for a single with a look of disbelief on their face after witnessing Abell's heroics, as was the case for the entire crowd at St. George's Park. The replays all but confirmed at first Abell had accomplished his task albeit repeated replays by the third-umpire instead of announcing a decision sowed some seeds of doubt in the spectators' minds.