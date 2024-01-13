SA20 | Twitter in awe as Rvd Dussen ton in record breaking opening stand drives JSK demoliton by MICT
Rassie van der Dussen struck a 46-ball century to put the game beyond MI Cape Town's reach|
MI Cape Town
After their 207-run total proved to be insufficient in the season opener against DSG, MI Cape Town took things up a notch on Saturday to post 243/5 and clinch a bonus point at the Wanderers on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, Joburg Super Kings crumpled under the pressure and fell 98 runs short.
Joburg Super Kings began deceptively well after opting to bowl first and restricted MI Cape Town to just 18 runs in the first three overs. However, all hell broke loose thereafter, beginning with a 27-run Nandre Burger over that propelled the visitors to a new team record of 73/0 in the powerplay. There was no respite for the bowling attack as boundaries continued to rain from the bats of Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton with the duo getting to their half-centuries off 26 and 28 balls respectively. A remarkable seven overs in the 96-ball opening stand went for over 15 runs with the two becoming the first pair in the history of T20 cricket in the Rainbow nation to stitch a 200-run partnership. Rvd Dussen registered his fourth T20 ton in the process, off just 46 balls in an innings laced with nine boundaries and six maximums. The Super Kings managed to somewhat limit the damage by scalping quick wickets in the final five overs that saw Rickelton agonizingly fall two runs short of a maiden century in the shortest format but his efforts were enough to take the team to a daunting total of 243/5.
Chasing an improbable target, the hosts got off to the worst possible start with Reeza Hendricks shambolically run out in the second over. As it turned out, the incident symbolized the team's entire effort as three more wickets followed in the powerplay and the required run rate shot past 14. Leus de Plooy provided the crowd some entertainment with a rapid knock of 42 as did Romario Shepherd with a 34-run blitz but the game was already long lost practically and the Super Kings eventually tumbled out for 145, handing MI Cape Town their first victory of the campaign as well as a crucial bonus point given the 98-run margin of the triumph.
Unreal
UNREAL CATCH BY FAF DU PLESSIS 🇿🇦🔥🔥🔥— FAISAL CHEEMA (@FaisalCheema56) January 13, 2024
He's a superman and one of the best athletes in cricket even at the age of 39. Just world class, and he's done it so many times ♥️ #SA20 pic.twitter.com/qSMv8tQt0X
2nd best
SA20 is already the 2nd best league after IPL.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 13, 2024
Back to back
Sam and Stone strike in back-to-back overs!💥— MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 13, 2024
Rate our team's bowling performance between 1-10 in the comments👇#OneFamily #MICapetown #JSKvMICT #SA20
350th
350th Catch for @KieronPollard55 in T20@MICapeTown #SA20 #JSKvMICT— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 13, 2024
Hundred for him
HUNDRED FOR VAN DER DUSSEN...!!!! First hundred of SA20 this season.#PAKvsNZ#PakistanCricketTeam#Pakistan#INDvsAUS#INDvsENG #BetwaySA20#BabarAzam𓃵#ViratKohli𓃵#CaptainMilIer#BitcoinEFT#WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/DwAHcFESM3— Kashur (@kashur_007) January 13, 2024
Series of drops
Brevis drops the catch!— CricBlood (@cric_madman) January 13, 2024
The batsman the very next ball hits it in towards MI dugout and the fielding coach Jimmy takes the catch with ease and some SWAG 🔥#JSKvsMICT #SA20
Only concern
The only concern for MICT this game will be how Brevis, Pollard, Livingstone and SCurran could only take them to 243 after being 200 in 15 overs.— Darshan Senthil (@dagiroxforever7) January 13, 2024
If any two of those 4 can find some form moving forward no other team looks as strong as @MICapeTown. #SA20 #JSKvMICT
No look
No look du Plooy 😎— JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 13, 2024
How much #Yellove for the #JSK batter are you feeling tonight?💥#WelcomeToIncredible #SA20onJioCinema #SA20onSports18 #JioCinemaSports #JSKvMICT #SA20 pic.twitter.com/6EMXM9yhwd