SA20 | Twitter in awe as Rvd Dussen ton in record breaking opening stand drives JSK demoliton by MICT

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rassie van der Dussen struck a 46-ball century to put the game beyond MI Cape Town's reach

MI Cape Town

After their 207-run total proved to be insufficient in the season opener against DSG, MI Cape Town took things up a notch on Saturday to post 243/5 and clinch a bonus point at the Wanderers on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, Joburg Super Kings crumpled under the pressure and fell 98 runs short.

Joburg Super Kings began deceptively well after opting to bowl first and restricted MI Cape Town to just 18 runs in the first three overs. However, all hell broke loose thereafter, beginning with a 27-run Nandre Burger over that propelled the visitors to a new team record of 73/0 in the powerplay. There was no respite for the bowling attack as boundaries continued to rain from the bats of Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton with the duo getting to their half-centuries off 26 and 28 balls respectively. A remarkable seven overs in the 96-ball opening stand went for over 15 runs with the two becoming the first pair in the history of T20 cricket in the Rainbow nation to stitch a 200-run partnership. Rvd Dussen registered his fourth T20 ton in the process, off just 46 balls in an innings laced with nine boundaries and six maximums. The Super Kings managed to somewhat limit the damage by scalping quick wickets in the final five overs that saw Rickelton agonizingly fall two runs short of a maiden century in the shortest format but his efforts were enough to take the team to a daunting total of 243/5.

Chasing an improbable target, the hosts got off to the worst possible start with Reeza Hendricks shambolically run out in the second over. As it turned out, the incident symbolized the team's entire effort as three more wickets followed in the powerplay and the required run rate shot past 14. Leus de Plooy provided the crowd some entertainment with a rapid knock of 42 as did Romario Shepherd with a 34-run blitz but the game was already long lost practically and the Super Kings eventually tumbled out for 145, handing MI Cape Town their first victory of the campaign as well as a crucial bonus point given the 98-run margin of the triumph.  

