SA20 | Twitter in disbelief as flying Faf crashes boundary bonanza with early catch of the year contender

Faf du Plessis's strategy clearly worked out in the end but only with the application of some unfathomable magic from his end

When the odds are stacked against one, it requires no less than a miracle and a half to hope for a turnaround in fortunes and as is the case often, Faf du Plessis was the man for the job on Saturday. The JSK skipper flew backward to take an unfathomable diving catch amidst a brutal MICT onslaught.

‌MI Cape Town held no prisoners at the Wanderers to put together a destructive opening stand of 200 courtesy of some audacious big hitting from Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton. The visitors stormed past 250 in their 20 overs but absurdly were aspiring for an even bigger total at one stage, given the firepower in their shed. However, some quick wickets in the last five overs ensured the target was kept within humanely achievable bounds, the segment of play was earmarked by an ungodly grab from skipper Faf du Plessis to get rid of the explosive Dewald Brevis.
The young gun cleared his front leg in the 17th over and attempted to smack a full Lizaad Williams straight down the ground but the ball caught the top part of his bat and soared high into the Johannesburg sky. However, it seemed to be heading for the no man's land beyond mid-off despite Faf du Plessis sprinting ferociously after it with his back to the pitch. As the ball plummeted over his shoulder a couple of yards ahead of him, the 39-year-old suddenly lunged forward and floated in thin air to snap the ball out of the blue.
Faf was understandably ecstatic about the effort as were his teammates and the crowd while Brevis could not believe the sheer agility of the seasoned veteran. Twitterati took little time to shower praise on what is bound to be the odds-on favorite for the catch of the season.



