SA20 | Twitter reacts as disciplined Paarl Royals clinically defend 160 in opener against Pretoria Capitals

‌After being asked to bat first, Paarl Royals got off to a flyer at Boland Park on the back of three boundaries and an elegant maximum from Jason Roy in his 23-run knock. James Neesham eventually broke the opening stand in the fifth over and Roy's compatriot Jos Buttler departed six balls later after struggling on the slow and gripping track, with the scorecard reading 44/2 at the end of the powerplay. The two scalps went a long way in restraining the scoring rate and earned Will Jacks the scalp of Wihaan Lubbe in the ninth over but Mitchell Van Buuren combined with David Miller to squash any chance of a collapse. Their 61-run stand, hallmarked by minimal risk-taking, ensured the team was well-placed at 116/4 with four overs to go after Buuren holed out for 28 but Miller failed to capitalize as his 33-ball stay for 41 ended untimely on the last ball on the 18th over. However, Andle Phehlukwayo ensured the team had enough to defend with a brutal unbeaten cameo of 28 at a strike rate of 200, taking the hosts to 160/6.