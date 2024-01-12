SA20 | Twitter reacts as disciplined Paarl Royals clinically defend 160 in opener against Pretoria Capitals
A 61-run stand between David Miller and Mitchell Van Buuren proved to be the turning point in the encounter|
After a run-fest in Durban, SA20 capped off its first round of fixtures with a relatively low-scoring game in Paarl on Friday. The hosts scored 160/6 on the back of David Miller's anchoring effort and Andile Phehlukwayo's fireworks before regular wickets restricted the Capitals to 133/7.
It will take some feath to knock back Paarl Royals at Boland Park. Bowling wise they have all basis covered to defend any score. Well deserved victory that. #SA20 #CricketTwitter— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) January 12, 2024
JPP won at home ✅— Priyansh (@bhhupendrajogi) January 12, 2024
Paarl Royals won at home ✅
Dhruv Jurel unexpected India callup ✅
We sleep tight 🛌
Congratulations Paarl Royals and stuff 😩#PRvPC #SA20 pic.twitter.com/vP9naU9oBW— Problematic Marshmallow (@iamsheofbapedi) January 12, 2024
ANDILE PHEHLUKWAYO FINISHES IT WID A WICKET FOR PAARL ROCKS!!! HIS FIRST MAN OF THE MATCH IN SA20 🙌🏾— LAMA 🇨🇩 (@LamaTheCule) January 12, 2024
Phehlukwayo closed the 1st and 2nd innings in style for Paarl Royals. #PRvPC #SA20— Valencia M Seshoene (@VeighMo) January 12, 2024
27 runs win for the Paarl Royals. An impressive team performance!#SA20— Ayanda Nyuswa (@atnyuswa) January 12, 2024
David Miller's Paarl Royals Beat James Neesham's Pretoria Capitals. #SA20— Mohammad Ali 💜💙🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@greencaps88) January 12, 2024
💥 Paarl Royals Start off their campaign with a win over Runner Ups of last year's Pretoria Capitals.— AJ (@AJ_0755) January 12, 2024
Not much fight from Pretoria except for Salt & Rossow knocks.#PaarlRoyals are now the table toppers of the #SA20 League at end of Day 3. pic.twitter.com/EoCiTrfwkM
Talk about bowling as a unit.— Thabiso WaseSkomplazi (@Snecinho) January 12, 2024
Top bowling from the Paarl bowlers.
Congratulations for the win. 🥇🔥🔥👏🏾
Solid WIN!
Solid victory by the Paarl Royals. So far the two victories in the SA20 have gone to the home side. It is so important to try and win most of your home matches to set yourself up for a spot in the playoffs— Werner (@Werries_) January 12, 2024
Felt the Capitals should have utilised Muthusamy who had no role#SA20