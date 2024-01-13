WATCH, Super Smash | Troy Johnson trampolines while sliding to produce unique all-time great catch
Troy Johnson cemented his reputation as one of New Zealand's finest fielders with a bona fide all-time great catch|
The words 'legendary' and 'innovative' are thrown around all too casually in the T20 era when they should be reserved for feats like the one Tory Johnson recently pulled off. The Kiwi elevated a sprinting catch to an all-time great status on Saturday with a ludicrous leap across the boundary ropes.
Central Stags handed table toppers Wellington Firebirds just their second defeat of the ongoing Super Smash season by cruising to the target of 147 with 19 balls and six wickets to spare at Basin Reserve. While Doug Bracewell produced a memorable performance with a match-winning 11-ball blitzkrieg of 30 after scalping two wickets with the ball, the game would go down in the history books purely because of Troy Johnson's heroics in the field early in the second innings.
The Firebirds were in desperate search of a wicket given the low target at hand after the Stags got off to a commendable start but Will Young seemed to only inflict more misery on the hosts when he lofted Michael Snedden over his head in the sixth over. However, the shot was not as well timed as it initially appeared and Johnson at mid-on capitalized on the fact by sprinting towards the boundary ropes with the ball approaching from behind his back. He timed his lunge forward perfectly to take a grab reminiscent of the famous Kapil Dev grab from the 1983 World Cup final but as if the already ridiculous difficulty of the grab was not enough, he upped the ante even further.
After cupping the ball safely, Johnson was sliding uncontrollably towards the boundary ropes with no respite or alternative but to let the ball spill or concede a boundary. Yet, in a ludicrous athletic feat, the 26-year-old momentarily took the support of the ground with his hands before launching himself up in the air across the boundary, and in the split second that he was afloat, Johnson managed to forcefully loop the ball back into the field of play. His skipper Nick Kelly was stood there waiting for the Kookaburra and completed the formality without any ado, thereby securing a bonafide unique and one of the greatest catches in modern, if not all, cricketing history.
