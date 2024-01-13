WATCH, Super Smash | Troy Johnson trampolines while sliding to produce unique all-time great catch

The Firebirds were in desperate search of a wicket given the low target at hand after the Stags got off to a commendable start but Will Young seemed to only inflict more misery on the hosts when he lofted Michael Snedden over his head in the sixth over. However, the shot was not as well timed as it initially appeared and Johnson at mid-on capitalized on the fact by sprinting towards the boundary ropes with the ball approaching from behind his back. He timed his lunge forward perfectly to take a grab reminiscent of the famous Kapil Dev grab from the 1983 World Cup final but as if the already ridiculous difficulty of the grab was not enough, he upped the ante even further.