BBL 13| Twitter in splits as Nielsen's 'gully cricket' level of game awareness costs team hilarious single
The Strikers became the laughing stock of the cricket world on Sunday after conceding a hilarious single|
The saying goes ‘casualness causes casualties’ and such was the case in the 37th match of the BBL in Canberra. A needless underarm throw by Jamie Overton was completely ignored by Adelaide Strikers wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen and led to a single, in an incident worthy of the ‘gully cricket’ tag.
Gully cricket vibes again in BBL
Oh no, Overton! 😅— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024
The underarm gets past everyone, and the Thunder pinch a single! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/rzs1V9NbMw
Dont say it
Don’t say it don’t say it don’t say it… @BBL season is too short #SuperCoach— Mike (@Mike753680) January 14, 2024
Idiots
You stupid stupid idiots ! Clean this trash out we beg you ! @ThunderBBL #Thunderflops. Keep giving the opposition your wickets LOL @BBL— Coach Angst (@angst_coach) January 14, 2024
Its confusing
I’m so confused though because afaik he didn’t send anything on bbl? If not that then what is it?— ☾ (@listlessace) January 14, 2024
2000 and counting
6️⃣3️⃣ matches— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 14, 2024
1️⃣5️⃣ fifties
1️⃣ hundred
2,000 runs (and counting) in the lime green and black for @AlexHales1 ⚡️#ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/rhksnLBjKJ
What a throw
What a throw from TK! A direct hit and Bancroft is gone! ☝️ 2-69 (9.0) #BBL13 #OurCityOurTeam— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 14, 2024
Outgoing
Lil Davey outgoing pic.twitter.com/MLLQ7S6IBY— Official VB Man🇦🇺 (@cjsommers1) January 14, 2024
10th highest wicket taker
@JaseRicho Cameron Boyce is the 10th highest wicket taker all time in the @BBL , averages 24 and goes at less than 7.5 per over across 90 plus games. How on earth can you call him a revelation?— Matt SB (@mattsb1972) January 14, 2024
VEry cute of him
Also very cute of him to think BBL is professional cricket— Ashish (@qatil_kabutar) January 14, 2024
Weird story
Warner’s BBL story is so weird, made his name in the t20 circuit and scored the first ever 100 in the BBL and yet he’s only played a whopping 11 games in the comp?— niche snob (@snikiwe_) January 14, 2024