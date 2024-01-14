More Options

BBL 13| Twitter in splits as Nielsen's 'gully cricket' level of game awareness costs team hilarious single

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The Strikers became the laughing stock of the cricket world on Sunday after conceding a hilarious single

‌The saying goes ‘casualness causes casualties’ and such was the case in the 37th match of the BBL in Canberra. A needless underarm throw by Jamie Overton was completely ignored by Adelaide Strikers wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen and led to a single, in an incident worthy of the ‘gully cricket’ tag. 

Opting to bat first, Sydney Thunders were 37/1 in the powerplay with Aussie legend David Warner back in the pavilion. English opener Alex Hales looked promising with a few delightful drives alongside Cameron Bancroft who walked in at number 3 after Warner’s dismissal. However, amidst all the intense cricketing action, things suddenly turned a bit hysterical following a needless underarm throw by Strikers bowler Jamie Overton.
On the last ball of the 3rd over, Bancroft punched the ball straight to Overton who after collecting the ball casually under-armed a throw towards the stumps, only for it to roll past the poles. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Harry Neilsen had failed to take note of this uninhibited act by the bowler as he was looking around while preparing to change ends, and was blissfully unaware of the ball. As a result, the ball trundled right past him even as Overton belatedly tried to get his attention and Bancroft took advantage of the opportunity by sneaking a single. 
Twitterverse was in splits after this incident and took to social media to chide it.



