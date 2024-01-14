BBL 13 | Twitter reacts as Adelaide Strikers storm into BBL playoffs by defeating Sydney Thunder in Canberra
Matthew Short further extended his BBL purple patch with another unbeaten fifty|
Adelaide Strikers
BBL 13 is in its final stages with Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers, and Sydney Sixers already in the playoffs. Adelaide Strikers on Sunday became the fourth team to secure advancement by comprehensively defeating Sydney Thunder by nine wickets in a must-win game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Another roof hit
Another roof hit for Matt Short! 💥— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024
The Strikers are in cruise control! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/bl1lexT2B8
Sweet hit
Hitting them sweetly! 🏏— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024
Back-to-back sixes for Jake Weatherald! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/knc5TM4I00
Chunk of market share
Cricket Australia establishing BBL, has taken a chunk of market share as well.— Graeme Fletcher (@wests_glory) January 14, 2024
Out of the ground
That's out of the ground! 🏟️— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024
Matt Short is carving it up in Canberra! 💥 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/HfR1x03PA5
Unreal consistency
Matthew Short in this BBL— Pravin (@Pravin1614) January 14, 2024
Unreal consistency, no wonder why Punjab retained him in #IPL2024 #BBL #BBL13 #CricketTwitter #Cricket pic.twitter.com/hm6rXJPC6R
Protecting himself
That ranga Lloyd Pope has spent the entire BBL season protecting himself from sunburn by hiding in Cameron Boyce’s shadow— Simpsons Related NRL Memes (@Simpsons_NRL) January 14, 2024
Insufferable
That class difference
South African T20 pisses all over this Aussie @BBL shite . Just by looking at the players at both you can see it's different class
This is funny
Oh no, Overton! 😅— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024
The underarm gets past everyone, and the Thunder pinch a single! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/rzs1V9NbMw
Too early
Warner goes early! 👐— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024
Big Powerplay wicket for the Strikers! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/S8Tgpptn2a