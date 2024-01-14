BBL 13 | Twitter reacts as Adelaide Strikers storm into BBL playoffs by defeating Sydney Thunder in Canberra

Playing for the playoff berth, Adelaide Strikers had a scary opening as David Warner almost took a blinder on the first ball of the innings. Matthew Short capitalised on the lifeline and soon after massacred the ball for two 100-meter sixes, resulting in two new balls being brought in by the fourth umpire. With the scoreboard at 27/0 at the end of powerplay, the Strikers looked set to charge their innings further. Thunder spinner Tanveer Sangha ultimately gave the team their first breakthrough by dismissing D'Arcy Short who missed the pull shot and had his poles rattled in the sixth over, with the scorecard at 57/1. However, Matthew Short went on to score a half century and with Jake Weatherald at the crease, the Strikers looked confident of chasing down the remaining 46 runs in the final 10 overs. With a brilliant partnership of 84 runs, the two helped the Strikers win the encounter with 23 balls to spare and seal a place in the playoffs.

Another roof hit

Another roof hit for Matt Short! 💥



The Strikers are in cruise control! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/bl1lexT2B8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024

Sweet hit

Hitting them sweetly! 🏏



Back-to-back sixes for Jake Weatherald! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/knc5TM4I00 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024

Chunk of market share

Cricket Australia establishing BBL, has taken a chunk of market share as well. — Graeme Fletcher (@wests_glory) January 14, 2024

Out of the ground

That's out of the ground! 🏟️



Matt Short is carving it up in Canberra! 💥 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/HfR1x03PA5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024

Unreal consistency

Protecting himself

That ranga Lloyd Pope has spent the entire BBL season protecting himself from sunburn by hiding in Cameron Boyce’s shadow — Simpsons Related NRL Memes (@Simpsons_NRL) January 14, 2024

Insufferable

people saying dua had a small bbl are insufferable …. — chiara💒 (@churchofysl) January 14, 2024

That class difference

South African T20 pisses all over this Aussie @BBL shite . Just by looking at the players at both you can see it’s different class — @proddychris97 (@chrisprodromou) January 14, 2024

This is funny

Oh no, Overton! 😅



The underarm gets past everyone, and the Thunder pinch a single! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/rzs1V9NbMw — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2024

Too early