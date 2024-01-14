More Options

BBL 13 | Twitter reacts as Adelaide Strikers storm into BBL playoffs by defeating Sydney Thunder in Canberra

BBL 13 | Twitter reacts as Adelaide Strikers storm into BBL playoffs by defeating Sydney Thunder in Canberra

19

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Matthew Short further extended his BBL purple patch with another unbeaten fifty

|

Adelaide Strikers

‌BBL 13 is in its final stages with Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers, and Sydney Sixers already in the playoffs. Adelaide Strikers on Sunday became the fourth team to secure advancement by comprehensively defeating Sydney Thunder by nine wickets in a must-win game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Opting to bat first, Sydney Thunder got off to a steady start with Aussie veteran David Warner and English star Alex Hales helping put up a significant score of 37 in the powerplay. However, Warner departed just before the four-over mark after slicing a Jamie Overton full-length ball to point as the pacer extended his good run in the powerplay. Nevertheless, Hales kept accelerating the innings and scored 43 off 32 deliveries. However, the Thunder’s batting looked a bit shaky thereafter with Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, and Hales getting dismissed in quick succession with the scorecard reading 75/4 in 10 overs. A steady partnership of 32 runs between Alex Ross and Matthew Gilkes offered some hope but wickets kept falling at regular intervals thereafter. The Thunder showed no grit to get back in the game and were eventually bundled up for a modest total of 139.
Playing for the playoff berth, Adelaide Strikers had a scary opening as David Warner almost took a blinder on the first ball of the innings. Matthew Short capitalised on the lifeline and soon after massacred the ball for two 100-meter sixes, resulting in two new balls being brought in by the fourth umpire. With the scoreboard at 27/0 at the end of powerplay, the Strikers looked set to charge their innings further. Thunder spinner Tanveer Sangha ultimately gave the team their first breakthrough by dismissing D'Arcy Short who missed the pull shot and had his poles rattled in the sixth over, with the scorecard at 57/1. However, Matthew Short went on to score a half century and with Jake Weatherald at the crease, the Strikers looked confident of chasing down the remaining 46 runs in the final 10 overs. With a brilliant partnership of 84 runs, the two helped the Strikers win the encounter with 23 balls to spare and seal a place in the playoffs.



Another roof hit

Sweet hit

Chunk of market share

Out of the ground

Unreal consistency

Protecting himself

Insufferable

That class difference

This is funny

Too early

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all