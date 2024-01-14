‌Following Finch's footsteps, Shaun Marsh calls time on International cricket 

Less than 24 hours after Aaron Finch bid farewell to professional cricket, another Australian veteran has decided to hang up his boots from all forms of the game. After the win against Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League doubleheader Saturday, Australian cricketer and Melbourne Renegades star Shaun Marsh has decided to bid adieu to his decorated professional career.

On Sunday afternoon, the 40-year-old announced that he would be playing his final game in Renegades’ assignment against the Sydney Thunder in the Sydney Showground Stadium. Although the Gades’ are already eliminated from making it into the next stages, their last win powered by Marsh’s unbeaten 49-ball 64 would inject some pride before signing off from the mega-tournament.

"I have loved playing for the Renegades, I've met some great people over the last five years and the friendships I've made will last a lifetime," said Marsh in a statement.

The southpaw had a late start to the BBL 13 season but compiled for three of the Renegades fifties this season. He notched up 181 runs from five innings with an impressive average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 138.16.

Currently, Marsh is the sixth leading run-getter in BBL history with numbers reading- 2810 runs at an average of 40.72 including 27 half-centuries. He also had a lucrative international career for Australia where he smashed a century on Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2011. In his 155 innings for the national side across formats, Marsh racked up 5293 runs that saw 13 hundreds and 25 fifties.







