IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Dube-Jaiswal's blazing partnership helps India seal series against Afghanistan
Yashasvi jaiwal and Shivam Dube scored rapid half-centuries to steer India to a comprehensive victory in the second T20I|
BCCI
The Men in Blue sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0 against Afghanistan on Sunday with a 6-wicket win at the Holkar Stadium. The Indian chase was fueled by a 92-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube, ensuring the hosts raced to the target of 172 runs with 25 balls to spare.
Opting to bowl first worked well for the Men in Blue as they scalped two wickets in the first six overs to have Afghanistan at 58/2 at the end of the powerplay. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Ibrahim Zadran had looked to take the attack to the hosts but things went a bit haywire once Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Gurbaz with a flighted delivery around off. Nevertheless, the Afghanistan batting shaped up well thereafter with a steady partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Ibrahim Zadran who kept the scoreboard ticking with their timely boundaries. However, the visitors kept losing wickets in quick succession thereafter as Bishnoi, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube polished off the middle order to leave the scorecard reading 109/5 after 15 overs. A rapid 30-run partnership between Karim Janat and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the death re-handed Afghanistan some control and they eventually bundled out for a competitive 172, their highest-ever T20I score against India
India’s batting stared at a potential nightmare as skipper Rohit Sharma departed for a golden duck with a seemingly premeditated shot. Virat Kohli played a quick cameo of 26 to put the chase back on track alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal who struck three gigantic sixes to take the scorecard to 69/2 at the end of powerplay. Meanwhile, foe turned friends Naveen Ul Haq and Virat Kohli had a little moment of camaraderie in the middle despite the former dismissing attack-minded Kohli with a full delivery. The hero of the previous T20I, Shivam Dube came up trumps yet again and the combined with Jaiswal magnificently. The opener reached his second half-century in 27 balls while Dube looked menacing and destroyed the Afghan bowlers by getting to his own fifty off just 22 balls. The Afghans eventually had something to celebrate with the dismissal of Jaiswal, for his 68 at a strike rate of 200, and wicket keeper Jitesh Sharma in quick succession. However, Dube remained relentless and ended up scoring an unbeaten 63 off 32, thus guiding India to a six-wicket victory and sealing the series 2-0 ahead of the last game of the series on January 17 in Bengaluru.
Up, Up and Away!— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024
Three consecutive monstrous SIXES from Shivam Dube 🔥 🔥🔥#INDvAFG @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/3y40S3ctUW
TBrilliant from Jaiswal!
January 14, 2024
That effort comes only from King!
January 14, 2024
So true!
Name is Shivam Dube.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 14, 2024
Job is to eat spinners for breakfast, lunch & dinner. pic.twitter.com/gScmRhhS5C
Hahaha! Plane flying in the sky.
When Shivam Dube batting and bowling. pic.twitter.com/5AtxrGq7dr— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 14, 2024
Sends it to the orbit!
POV: Shivam Dube is batting. pic.twitter.com/bXdcJnbSoM— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 14, 2024
That is what it is!
THE SHIVAM DUBE SHOW...!!! 🫡— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 14, 2024
Fifty in just 22 balls by Dube, an absolute destruction in Indore by Dube. What a knock. pic.twitter.com/TAsK6C0JDr
Lol! Don't tell him that!
Shivam dube😭 pic.twitter.com/6mx7Id6GBl— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) January 14, 2024
This is hilarious video!
Virat, Rohit & Shivam Dube Laughing at Pandya 🤣🤣#INDvAFG #ViratKohli #ShivamDube #RohitSharma #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/7Q2Y9C5oSR— 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐔 (@sumu029) January 14, 2024
That was quick!
Dubey on 🔥 fire 🚒 Dubey power 💪. @shivamdube 😍 pic.twitter.com/B0CEmtTDjG— Vijay Dubey45 🇮🇳 (@imvijayDubey1) January 14, 2024