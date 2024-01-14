IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Dube-Jaiswal's blazing partnership helps India seal series against Afghanistan

India’s batting stared at a potential nightmare as skipper Rohit Sharma departed for a golden duck with a seemingly premeditated shot. Virat Kohli played a quick cameo of 26 to put the chase back on track alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal who struck three gigantic sixes to take the scorecard to 69/2 at the end of powerplay. Meanwhile, foe turned friends Naveen Ul Haq and Virat Kohli had a little moment of camaraderie in the middle despite the former dismissing attack-minded Kohli with a full delivery. The hero of the previous T20I, Shivam Dube came up trumps yet again and the combined with Jaiswal magnificently. The opener reached his second half-century in 27 balls while Dube looked menacing and destroyed the Afghan bowlers by getting to his own fifty off just 22 balls. The Afghans eventually had something to celebrate with the dismissal of Jaiswal, for his 68 at a strike rate of 200, and wicket keeper Jitesh Sharma in quick succession. However, Dube remained relentless and ended up scoring an unbeaten 63 off 32, thus guiding India to a six-wicket victory and sealing the series 2-0 ahead of the last game of the series on January 17 in Bengaluru.