IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Mujeeb's big hit shuts up Rohit-Virat laughter after Dube's absurd slower ball
Rohit Sharma was left rubbing his temple after a furor of boundaries by Afghanistan in the death overs|
BCCI
The confidence to reply with silence can be a source of great strength. Afghan star Mujeeb Ur Rahman proved this on Sunday as he hit Shivam Dube for a humongous six after the pacer’s preposterous slow ball, which drew great laughter from the Indian contingent, had deceived him earlier.
After a brilliant start by Afghanistan, things went a little haywire for the visitors courtesy of a few brilliant spells from Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh. However, Shivam Dube proved to be costly, conceding 36 runs in his three overs without any wicket to show for his efforts. Nevertheless, he did produce a sequence for the highlight reels late into the first innings.
The third ball of the 18th over bowled by Dube was a back of the hand slower which almost looked like a dead ball. The ball hardly got any momentum after pitching and landed on the surface a second time beyond the crease even as Mujeeb swung blindly towards the leg side. The slower ball brought great amusement to skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amongst others, indicated through laughter and claps from the veteran duo. However, the happiness was short-lived as Mujeeb struck a giant six off the full delivery next up, launching the Kookaburra into the night sky beyond deep mid wicket.
Twitterverse was stunned at Mujeeb’s daring effort and took to social media to comment on the interesting sequence of play.
January 14, 2024
It’s over for overhyped hardik Pandya imo! Captain Rohit Sharma reviving Shivam Dube’s Career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zT8bbAiDhb— ` (@shiv0037) January 14, 2024
Rohit Sharma advises Shivam Dube to bowl in a different length and Dube gets an wicket in the very next ball. Hardik landya can never be him. pic.twitter.com/oAFAmujKYk— User45 (@140of113) January 14, 2024
Rohit was brilliant as a captain today!
-Before the ball bowled Captain Rohit Sharma and Shivam Dube had a little discussion.— Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) January 14, 2024
-Next ball Dube takes a Wicket.
-Master mind Hitman @ImRo45 . pic.twitter.com/vu7uwEemdE
Shivam Dube continues to impress everyone.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 14, 2024
A wicket in his first over, Dube has arrived! pic.twitter.com/EZrGIS6fsU
Virat, Rohit & Shivam Laughing at Pandya 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/f36KLIxNAT— Frenkie (@Frenkedri) January 14, 2024
Virat, Rohit & Shivam Dube Laughing at Pandya!! #INDvAFG #ViratKohli #ShivamDube #RohitSharma #HardikPandya— 𝘼𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙑𝘼 🦅 (@yours_xtharva) January 14, 2024
pic.twitter.com/tiLB7p3UAM
mujeeb💉💉— Sairus (@CraxyUu) January 14, 2024
short ball six
Shivam Dube 🎙️— Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) January 14, 2024
The way Rohit Sharma do captaincy is similar to of MS Dhoni. Both keeps the things simple and we have role clarity. When you have good captain, you can even push your limits.
People say them GOAT captains for a reason. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/kpNvekz0gn
Letting Shivam Dube to bowl in 19th over tells lot about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. He is becoming clueless to the core nowdays. When you have your main bowler Mukesh not bowling him fully shows lack of trust issues. Seriously this guy is an embarrassment now. #INDvAFG— Maharaj Patil (@IamViruLover) January 14, 2024