‌‌IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Mujeeb's big hit shuts up Rohit-Virat laughter after Dube's absurd slower ball

The third ball of the 18th over bowled by Dube was a back of the hand slower which almost looked like a dead ball. The ball hardly got any momentum after pitching and landed on the surface a second time beyond the crease even as Mujeeb swung blindly towards the leg side. The slower ball brought great amusement to skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amongst others, indicated through laughter and claps from the veteran duo. However, the happiness was short-lived as Mujeeb struck a giant six off the full delivery next up, launching the Kookaburra into the night sky beyond deep mid wicket.