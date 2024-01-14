More Options

IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Mujeeb's big hit shuts up Rohit-Virat laughter after Dube's absurd slower ball

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rohit Sharma was left rubbing his temple after a furor of boundaries by Afghanistan in the death overs

The confidence to reply with silence can be a source of great strength. Afghan star Mujeeb Ur Rahman proved this on Sunday as he hit Shivam Dube for a humongous six after the pacer’s preposterous slow ball, which drew great laughter from the Indian contingent, had deceived him earlier.

After a brilliant start by Afghanistan, things went a little haywire for the visitors courtesy of a few brilliant spells from Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh. However, Shivam Dube proved to be costly, conceding 36 runs in his three overs without any wicket to show for his efforts. Nevertheless, he did produce a sequence for the highlight reels late into the first innings.

The third ball of the 18th over bowled by Dube was a back of the hand slower which almost looked like a dead ball. The ball hardly got any momentum after pitching and landed on the surface a second time beyond the crease even as Mujeeb swung blindly towards the leg side. The slower ball brought great amusement to skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amongst others, indicated through laughter and claps from the veteran duo. However, the happiness was short-lived as Mujeeb struck a giant six off the full delivery next up, launching the Kookaburra into the night sky beyond deep mid wicket.

Twitterverse was stunned at Mujeeb’s daring effort and took to social media to comment on the interesting sequence of play.

