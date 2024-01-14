NZ vs PAK | Finn Allen’s heroics coupled with pacers domination thrash Pakistan as Kiwis go up 2-0 in Hamilton
New Zealand went 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series after their pacers scalped eight wickets, four of which belonged to Adam Milne. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman’s fifties were not enough after Finn Allen’s power-packed knock in Seddon Park had helped the hosts set a daunting target of 195.
In reply, unlike their counterparts, Pakistan suffered early jolts, losing Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan within the first couple of overs. Realing at 10/2 after 1.3 overs, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman stabilised the ship by capitalising on dropped chances. The former started slow and switched gears after Fakhar Zaman’s aggressive 25-ball kock for 50 ended in the 10th over. The visitors looked in a good position halfway down the chase at 97/3 at the cusp of the drinks break. However, they lost a flurry of wickets in the next 29 deliveries that saw Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, and Amar Jamal depart with single-digit scores. Babar tried to fight hard with assistance from Shaheen Afridi and the pair added 28 runs together before the former holed out to Tim Southee on the first ball of the 18th over off Ben Sears. The hopes of Pakistan leveling a draw almost died after Shaheen left for 22 off 13 balls in the next over. Eventually, the Men in Green succumbed to a 21-run defeat as the Kiwis bundled them for 173 with three balls to spare and clinched a 2-0 lead in the series.
Playing for himself
Obviously Babar Azam is playing for himself because Saim, Rizwan, Iftikhar, Azam Khan played for New Zealand. Single digits score for all of them! 🙄🙄#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/oq3PUxAYFT— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) January 14, 2024
Blame game
Haters coming out to blame Babar again#PAKvsNZpic.twitter.com/LJr6SL1ECq— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) January 14, 2024
One man army
If One Man Army had a Face 🫡— 𝖬𝖺𝗁𝖺𝖽 🎗 (@MahadCricket) January 14, 2024
Babar Azam = Whole Army#BabarAzam | #PAKvsNZ | #NZvsPAKpic.twitter.com/Q6HCQSm6sT
No chachu please
Iftikhar Ahmed got angry— Rizwan Babar Army (@RizwanBabarArmy) January 14, 2024
When a fan called him "Chachu"
Dont call me "Chachu" iftkhar replied.#PAKvsNZ #NZvsPAK #NZvPAK#Iftimania #PakistanCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/G9DRBBWBxU
Shameful
Just three Pakistan players got into double figures. This is shameful 💔💔💔 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/prprIULWP2— Muhammad Tayyab (@tayyabmughal780) January 14, 2024
The only match winners
Fakhar and Rizwan are the only match winners for Pakistan. If you got their wickets quickly match finished #PAKvsNZ https://t.co/twzpwUPnPD— John Wick (@invincible005) January 14, 2024
POTM
Player of the match in 2nd T20I against Pakistan - FINN ALLEN. pic.twitter.com/o1lpMX2D5X— Jaya Suriyan (@_jayasuriyan_) January 14, 2024
Nothing without Babar!
So the highlight is Pakistan is nothing without Babar,— Ahmad Malik (@theahmadmalik_) January 14, 2024
And a very good knock by foji🔥#BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvsNZ #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/ntWK2RyuA5
Another one
Another great win by the Black Caps, a couple of great performances against Pakistan— Stu Fox (@stufox) January 14, 2024
Big WIN!
New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 46 runs in the 1st T20I and by 21 runs in the 2nd T20I. New Zealand played much better than Pakistan.👊💔#PAKVNZ pic.twitter.com/zxzIO2GJI4— Imran_ Khan (@Imran_185) January 14, 2024