‌NZ vs PAK | Twitter erupts as cameraman takes 'instant retirement' after Daryl Mitchell aims for headshot in Seddon Park

For a moment the person behind the lens was frightened by the projection of the cricket ball hitting the rear part of his device. And soon, he trudged off from his position and mixed his emotions with humor, following up with a cheeky smile. Former Pakistan captain, Babar Azam was fielding in the deep and checked on him after the frightening moment that almost prompted a head injury or device casualty. The Twitterverse closely observed this incident and did not shy away from sharing their views.