‌NZ vs PAK | Twitter erupts as cameraman takes 'instant retirement' after Daryl Mitchell aims for headshot in Seddon Park

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Risks are common in an athlete’s realm, but when professionals partake in events, even the ones in their vicinity could be in danger. A cameraman at Seddon Park was on the verge of risking his head and professional gear when Daryl Mitchell hit a brilliant six that almost caused a casualty.

Following a win in the first T20I against Pakistan, New Zealand were forced to bat first in Seddon Park, Hamilton, and got a brilliant start on the back of Finn Allen’s aggressive approach. However, a bizarre yet funny incident occurred post-drinks when a cameraman was on the verge of getting thudded by the ball as Daryl Mitchell smacked a six in the 11th over. 

On the third over of the eleventh over, Abbas Afridi bowled a full-length delivery just outside the off-stump line that was lofted over the long off region by Mitchell with sheer timing. The right-handed batter got the delivery in his arc and smacked it with sheer timing with the ball landing on the videographer’s handheld camera who was stationed near the fence just outside the boundary ropes.

For a moment the person behind the lens was frightened by the projection of the cricket ball hitting the rear part of his device. And soon, he trudged off from his position and mixed his emotions with humor, following up with a cheeky smile. Former Pakistan captain, Babar Azam was fielding in the deep and checked on him after the frightening moment that almost prompted a head injury or device casualty. The Twitterverse closely observed this incident and did not shy away from sharing their views.

