NZ vs PAK | Twitter erupts as cameraman takes 'instant retirement' after Daryl Mitchell aims for headshot in Seddon Park
Risks are common in an athlete’s realm, but when professionals partake in events, even the ones in their vicinity could be in danger. A cameraman at Seddon Park was on the verge of risking his head and professional gear when Daryl Mitchell hit a brilliant six that almost caused a casualty.
Following a win in the first T20I against Pakistan, New Zealand were forced to bat first in Seddon Park, Hamilton, and got a brilliant start on the back of Finn Allen’s aggressive approach. However, a bizarre yet funny incident occurred post-drinks when a cameraman was on the verge of getting thudded by the ball as Daryl Mitchell smacked a six in the 11th over.
On the third over of the eleventh over, Abbas Afridi bowled a full-length delivery just outside the off-stump line that was lofted over the long off region by Mitchell with sheer timing. The right-handed batter got the delivery in his arc and smacked it with sheer timing with the ball landing on the videographer’s handheld camera who was stationed near the fence just outside the boundary ropes.
For a moment the person behind the lens was frightened by the projection of the cricket ball hitting the rear part of his device. And soon, he trudged off from his position and mixed his emotions with humor, following up with a cheeky smile. Former Pakistan captain, Babar Azam was fielding in the deep and checked on him after the frightening moment that almost prompted a head injury or device casualty. The Twitterverse closely observed this incident and did not shy away from sharing their views.
January 14, 2024
Cameraman Love for Babar Azam 👑❤️.#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/5Sk4y3b2N8— Muhammad Arslan Akbar 🇵🇰 (@itsarsalawan) January 14, 2024
Cameraman ain't happy after Daryl Mitchell six which hit his camera. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DdwGG3KRy5— CRICKET (@Islamic95024167) January 14, 2024
Ball hitting on camera 🎥— Attia (@iamattia_10) January 14, 2024
😅 Cameraman's woes continue as Daryl Mitchell's powerful six finds its mark right on the camera! 🎥🏏 #CricketHumor #DarylMitchell #CameraTroubles pic.twitter.com/PBl2mdKBQ4— Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) January 14, 2024
Daryl Mitchell breaks the camera 🤣— SORV THAKUR (@GroovyGuruSorv) January 14, 2024
Cameraman is clearly not happy with this 😂#PAKvsNZ #NewZealand #PakistanCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/RCAecfuLz8
Ball hitting on camera 🎥— Sami Nadeem (@Sami_ullah_1234) January 14, 2024
The cameraman on this cricket game has now made himself a meme.— bestpikelet (@bestpikelet) January 14, 2024
Daryl Mitchell just targeted the cameraman and hit the camera. Guy is already practicing for IPL. Beware camera guys.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 14, 2024
Micthell hits a straight SIX, ball strikes the camera and Babar Azam goes to check with the cameraman if it's working 😂😂 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Zoby00EwbZ— Shoukat kulachi (@ShoukatKulachi3) January 14, 2024