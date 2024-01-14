SA20 | Twitter reacts as Miller-Mitchell stand for Royals trumps Roussow's heroics in high-scoring humdinger
Mitchell Van Buuren and David Miler's unbeaten partnership of 141 for Paarl Royals ended up overwhelming the Pretoria Capitals|
SA20
Paarl Royals registered their second win in as many games against Pretoria Capitals in SA 2024 by successfully defending a total of 210 at Centurion on Sunday. David Miller and Mitchell Van Buuren combined for 141 runs before Lungi Ngidi's four scalps outpowered Rilee Roussow's belligerent 82.
Skinking rich
That ballie is stinking rich right now. What a grab that was. #SA20 pic.twitter.com/k1rgSEl2up— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) January 14, 2024
We have a winner
Ladies and gentlemen,— Queen Charlotte (@LadyCharlotte01) January 14, 2024
WE HAVE A WINNER! #SA20 pic.twitter.com/Go1BFwyTKK
To support PC
Out here to support Pretoria Capitals 🏏🧡#LitenUp #LiteSideOfSA20 #SA20 #PCvPR pic.twitter.com/W9PDBmIMXG— Juicy Jay 🧡 (@JuicyJay_Siya) January 14, 2024
Lol
When you suddenly realise you've got homework due tomorrow! 😅#PCvPR #RoarSaamMore #SA20 pic.twitter.com/vZTh6fJozY— Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) January 14, 2024
Next level energy
vibe of sa20>>>— Harvey Dent (@Harveydent3003) January 14, 2024
Ever heard?
Wish I had only ever heard from Jaques Kallis the cricketer, had to hop channels when he came on the screen.#SA20 #SA20League— Ami (@AmiJaneD) January 14, 2024
Win fam
Yes I would definitely like to win fam with all my heart #LiteSideofSA20 @castlelitesa— Joseph (@JosephKgatle100) January 14, 2024
Full glory
Centurion at its full glory 🔥, what a view! #SA20 pic.twitter.com/vIwvG5OnJu— Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) January 14, 2024
Back to back
2 back to back wickets of in-form batsmen and we are back in the game. Good over by Fortuin. This can be the turning point.@paarlroyals #GeesLikeRoyals#SA20 #PCvPR— Halla Bob (@kalalbob25) January 14, 2024
Too much play
This one plays too much 🤣😩— Eli Earl (@EarlOfGC) January 14, 2024