SA20 | Twitter reacts as Pooran-Smuts fireworks blow Sunrisers out of the water for huge Super Giants win

Having opted to bat first, the Super Giants got off to a breezy start with both openers Quinton de Kock and Mathew Breetzke dealing in boundaries. The former eventually succumbed to a soft dismissal in the last over of the powerplay to leave the score reading 58/1. The Sunrisers took advantage of the scalp to rein back the scoring rate and Matthew Breetzke holing out for 43 at the midway stage seemed to be the cherry on top. However, JJ Smuts combined with Nicholas Pooran thereon to completely take the game away from the hosts with an exhibition of monstrous big hitting and piercing the gaps. The former registered his half-century off just 29 deliveries and was bettered to the mark by the Caribbean dynamo, the two stitching together a 100-run stand at exactly two runs-a-ball from a starting point of 85/2. Smuts eventually departed for a 38-ball 75 in the 18th over, only for Heinrich Klaasen to hit a boundary and a maximum in his six-ball cameo for good measure. Pooran remained unbeaten on 60 off 31 balls to help the visitors post a total of 225/3, 88 runs of which came in the last seven overs.